Everyone has a preference when it comes to cleansers. Some like creamy milks, some favor foams, and some prefer gels that leave their face feeling squeaky clean. For those with oily, acne-prone skin, face scrubs are typically the go-to choice. But not every face scrub can be used daily, since many of them are formulated to be more like exfoliating treatments used a couple of times a week. That means if you're looking for the best daily face scrubs specifically, you've got to do your research.

If you have particularly oily skin, you're more likely to be able to get away with using a stronger face scrub everyday. If your skin is on the sensitive or combination side, you'll want to be a bit more careful: Try choosing a gentle formula that doesn't contain any harsh acids or rough ingredients. You might be surprised to find out that those with dry skin can enjoy using face scrubs on the reg, too. The key is to go with a formula that contains sugar or oil (like coconut or jojoba) to keep your skin moisturized and soft.

Whether your skin is acne-prone, super sensitive, or on the dry side, here are five of the best facial scrubs for everyday use.

1. Best Gentle Face Scrub (For Sensitive Skin) Avalon Organics Brilliant Balance Enzyme Scrub $10 Amazon See On Amazon For those who prioritize clean formulas above all else, this face scrub from Avalon Organics is for you. Not only is it super gentle, and therefore the best option for sensitive skin, but it's also NSF/ANSI 305-certified, which basically means it's as close to organic as a beauty product can get without being categorized as food-grade. It contains no phthalates, sulfates, GMOS, or synthetic fragrances and dyes, and is cruelty-free and vegan, to boot. To exfoliate, the formula relies on finely ground walnut shells, while lavender and cucumber essential oils work to balance skin. There's also a dose of licorice root to brighten, as well as coconut oil and aloe vera juice to keep skin moisturized and soft. Overall, this is a brilliant, natural face scrub that all skin types should be able to tolerate daily.

2. Best Face Scrub With Salicylic Acid (For Acne-Prone Skin) Neutrogena Acne Proofing Daily Facial Scrub with Salicylic Acid $6 Amazon See On Amazon If you have oily, acne-prone skin, you might want to try a face scrub that contains the BHA salicylic acid. It works to clear current breakouts and prevent new ones from forming by unclogging pores, shedding dead skin, and regulating excess oil production. With continued use, your skin can even become more resistant to acne. And though it may seem strong, Neutrogena says you can use their Acne Proofing Daily Facial Scrub up to two times a day.

3. Best Face Scrub With Tea Tree (For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin) The Body Shop Tea Tree Squeaky-Clean Exfoliating Face Scrub $13 Amazon See On Amazon Tea tree is widely favored by acne-prone skin types because it has naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The Body Shop puts this hero ingredient to good use with its Squeaky-Clean Exfoliating Face Scrub, which works to fight breakouts, decongest pores, and control excess oil production. Oily skin types in particular will love how this scrub, true to its name, leaves your face feeling squeaky clean and oh-so-fresh. Plus, it's vegan, formulated for daily use, and made with community-trade tea tree oil sourced by local farmers in Kenya.

4. Best USDA Certified-Organic Face Scrub (For Dry Skin) Cliganic Organic Jojoba Scrub For Face & Body $20 Amazon See On Amazon Dry skin types can get in on the face scrub fun, too — so long as they use a moisturizing formula like Cliganic's Organic Jojoba Scrub. It's USDA certified-organic, which is a huge plus, and it can be used on both your face and body. Aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil work to keep skin moisturized and soft, while calendula has soothing, anti-inflammatory properties. To exfoliate dead skin, the formula contains ground walnut shell powder for grit. After each use, skin will be left smooth, glowing, and baby-soft.