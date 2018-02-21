Between washing your hands, doing laundry, cleaning, and cold weather, our nail beds go through a lot every day. It's totally normal for your cuticles to become dry if they aren't receiving enough moisture — but your nails don't have to struggle when you have one of the best cuticle oils at your fingertips.

If your cuticles always seem to be dry, it can result in damage in the form of brittle, dry nails, cracked skin, or hangnails. Luckily, minor damage done to our hard-working hands can be reversed with a treatment oil that helps repair and prevents damage to the cuticle, the nail, and the surrounding skin.

Usually, these products are made with fast-absorbing vegetable oils that replenish moisture in the cuticle and nail bed. They often include a combination of vitamins, oils, and natural or synthetic ingredients to help the heavy oils penetrate better. Even though a heavy oil may take a long time to absorb on your face, cuticle oils are designed for an extremely dry area that's ready to soak them right up. So, they’re heavy because they’re doing heavy-duty stuff.

If your cuticles are in need of some moisture, start with one of these five nourishing cuticle oils.

1 A Best-Selling Buttery Oil You Apply With A Built-In Brush Amazon L’Occitane Shea Butter Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil $20 AmazonBuy Now This cuticle oil is full of nourishing oils that repair and strengthen nails. It’s formulated with shea butter, sweet almond, castor, apricot, and castor oils that naturally defend and protect against dryness, and it comes in a conveniently sized tube with a brush applicator that can easily be massaged into the cuticles, nail, and surrounding skin.

2 A High-End Cream Treatment That Absorbs Quickly Amazon Deborah Lippmann The Cure Cuticle Repair Cream $24 AmazonBuy Now This luxurious cuticle cream is filled with top-shelf ingredients that absorb fast. It’s well-equipped to handle cracked nails, hangnails, and ridges with a unique formula containing raspberry stem cell extract, red algae, shea butter, and vitamins A, C, and E. This cream is going to be a great investment with a fast turn around.

3 An Antioxidant-Rich Oil That Improves The Look And Health Of Nails Amazon Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, Pomegranate and Fig $8 AmazonBuy Now This cuticle oil is filled with nourishment to hydrate your nails. It’s lightly-scented with subtle notes of pomegranate and fig, but these extracts aren't just for your smelling pleasure. Pomegranate extract is a great source of antioxidants, which are great to improve the appearance and overall health of our nails. This conditioning oil comes in a glass vial with a dropper for an easy application.

4 An All-Natural Oil With Anti-Fungal Properties Amazon Bee Naturals Cuticle and Nail Oil $19 AmazonBuy Now This cuticle oil is great for nails that are prone to ridges, splits, and chapped cuticles because it's made with castor oil, a highly viscous oil that’s excellent at replenishing moisture, as well as olive and avocado oil. An added blend of essential oils gives this application its anti-fungal properties and its bright, crisp scent. It comes in a vial with a built-in applicator that makes it easy to deposit some on each nail.