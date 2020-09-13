Our skin naturally produces collagen — it's what gives skin its elasticity and plump appearance. But over time, our skin produces less and less of it, which is where collagen serums come in. Keep in mind that there are two types of collagen serums, though: serums that promote collagen production, and serums that contain collagen. For this article's purposes, we're going to be focusing on the latter. Because they're infused with other good-for-skin ingredients, such as vitamin C and peptides, the products featured ahead are some of the best collagen serums for your face out there. To pick the right one for you, consider your budget, skin type, and skin goals: For example, do you want a serum that focuses on restoring moisture, or that contains skin-brightening antioxidants? Maybe you want a collagen lip serum — or something that provides a hit of mild exfoliation, too? Whatever the case, you're bound to find a great option on the list ahead, which features five of the best collagen serums at every price point.

Also, one quick tip: If you're concerned about your skin's collagen levels, don't forget to apply sunscreen daily, as UVA exposure can damage the collagen fibers in your skin (obviously, you should be doing this regardless — but just a friendly reminder!).

With that in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best collagen serums for smooth, plump, and firm, glowing skin.

1. The Overall Best Collagen Serum Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator $16 | Amazon See on Amazon An excellent product at an even more excellent price, this multitasking serum from J-beauty brand Hada Labo Tokyo contains three different types of hyaluronic acid, in addition to collagen — aka some of the most powerful skin-plumping ingredients around. Also in here is a retinol complex to help with firmness and clarity, as well as glycerin and a few plant-based oils for even more moisturizing goodness. Since it's packed with all the most essential ingredients and has a lightweight, but powerfully moisturizing formula, this may be the only skin care product you need on a daily basis (aside from sunscreen, of course). That said, it layers wonderfully with other products, so if you have dry skin or simply want an extra hit of moisture, feel free to put a nice, rich cream on top.

2. The Best Pure Collagen Serum Ramosu Collagen Ampoule 200 (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Made by Korean beauty brand Ramosu, these tiny, medical-looking serums contain just one thing: 100% pure, marine-derived collagen, which is packed with a whopping 17 different types of amino acids. In each box you'll get three vials, and since a little goes a long way — you only need a couple of drops — they'll last you much longer than you may think. Apply once or twice daily to keep your skin looking smooth, firm, and plump (the brand says Collagen Ampoule 200 makes a great makeup primer, too). Note that since this serum is derived from fish scales, it's not vegan-friendly.

3. The Best Luxury Collagen Serum Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion $78 | Amazon See on Amazon With a formula that sounds good enough to eat (ingredients include honey, apple, olive oil, watermelon, and lavender), the Murad Resurgence Rapid Collagen Infusion works to immediately smooth, volumize, and plump up skin after each application. The other (albeit less tasty-sounding) ingredients in here include collagen amino acids, omega-rich kelp extract, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. It has a nice, creamy consistency, too — it's almost like a moisturizer — so it's a great choice for dry skin types. "This stuff is by far the best product I’ve ever used," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "[...] Nothing has ever helped me especially from a bottle! This is by far the best quenching, plumping, reduced pore sizing product I’ve ever used. I could see a difference in two weeks, now I’m 4 months into it and my face looks so much better! Just do it and stick with it, consistency is key!"

4. The Best Collagen Serum With Peptides DERMA E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This DERMA E Advanced Peptides & Collagen Serum is formulated with plant-derived collagen, antioxidants (courtesy of Pycnogenol, green tea, and vitamin C), and two powerful multi-peptides. Peptides are "short amino acid chains in the proteins responsible for the production of our collagen, elastin, and keratin, all highly important foundational support functions for healthy skin proliferation," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban tells Bustle. By supporting key cellular functions, peptides encourage skin cells to produce collagen and elastin — so here, you're getting a serum that both contains collagen and promotes collagen production. Like all DERMA E products, this product is mostly naturally derived and vegan.