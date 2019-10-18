Much like a viral meme, coconut oil's rise in popularity was swift and all-consuming. Seemingly overnight, it went from a barely used ingredient to a beauty (and cooking) staple capable of doing everything from removing makeup to whitening teeth. Of course, one of coconut oil's crowning achievements is its many hair benefits, which include repairing damaged hair and taming frizz. Concentrated leave-in treatments are a go-to choice for many, but a quick wash with one of the best coconut oil shampoos is another solid way to achieve smoother, healthier hair in mere minutes.

That being said, coconut oil hair products aren't one-size-fits-all. Folks with curly or thicker hair (or hair that's particularly damaged from things like over-processing and over-styling) can indulge in richer formulas without worrying about their hair getting weighed down. Meanwhile, dry, damaged hair types might want to consider a shampoo that's sulfate-free, since sulfates, which are used to give shampoo a foamy lather, can exacerbate dryness by stripping hair of its natural oils.

If you have thinner or more fine hair, you might find that you don't need to use such a nourishing shampoo on a regular basis. Try working a coconut oil shampoo into your routine one to two times a week to help soften your hair and repair damage. Also, be sure you choose a shampoo that isn't specifically formulated for thicker hair.

To help get you started, here are five of the best coconut oil shampoos on the market — and they're all under $10!

1. The Overall Best Coconut Oil Shampoo OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have thick and curly hair that's naturally prone to breakage and dryness, or your hair type is on the finer side but in need of some major TLC, this OGX coconut oil shampoo can help. It goes without saying that coconut oil is its star ingredient, and it helps prevent protein loss from the hair shaft, leaving hair that's already damaged stronger and better protected from future damage. OGX also uses tiare essence (aka monoi oil) and vanilla bean extract to further boost shine, which makes the tropical-inspired scent smell even more delicious. Last, and best of all, this formula is sulfate-free, so it's safe for use on color-treated and/or chemically-processed hair.

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Coconut Oil Shampoo Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Shampoo $6 | Amazon See On Amazon The least expensive option on this list also happens to be a solid choice for all hair types, from fine to coarse. Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Shampoo uses sustainably sourced coconut oil and cocoa butter extracts to leave hair smoother, shinier, and more manageable to deal with. Though it is formulated with sulfates, this Garnier shampoo still promises to fight frizz for up to 24 hours (that said, this probably isn't the shampoo for you if you dye your hair or get keratin treatments).

3. The Best Coconut Oil Shampoo For Curly Hair SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have defined curls or waves, the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo will leave your hair shinier and full of bounce. This sulfate-free shampoo works into a creamy lather using a blend of hydrating ingredients that dry and/or curly hair will drink right up. In this formula, certified-organic shea butter moisturizes, coconut oil smooths and prevents frizz, hibiscus flower extract leaves hair softer, and hydrolyzed silk protein improves elasticity and shine. Plus, the coconut oil and hibiscus flower give the shampoo an addictive scent that several Amazon reviewers describe as "heavenly."

4. The Best Coconut Oil Shampoo For Scalp Relief Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Head & Shoulders created their Royal Oils line specifically with black hair in mind — though anyone with coarse, curly hair will benefit from its deeply cleansing, but intensely hydrating, abilities. The Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo uses coconut oil as its superhero ingredient, which also gives it a yummy, coconut scent. While coconut oil is responsible for keeping both the hair and scalp moisturized, the formula also contains 1 percent pyrithione zinc to help eliminate dandruff and reduce itching. Just keep in mind, this formula does contain sulfates.