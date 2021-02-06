Most moisturizers made with coconut oil will help quench your skin's thirst, but the best coconut lotions contain lots of other, nourishing ingredients to really amp things up in the hydrating department. Beyond offering a delicious, tropical-inspired aroma, they also absorb quickly without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Most coconut lotions use coconut oil as their star ingredient, though some formulations also include coconut fruit extract (aka cocos nucifera), which is derived from coconut "meat." It's still ultra moisturizing, but has a lighter consistency than coconut oil.

Other nourishing ingredients to look for in a lotion include argan, sweet almond, and jojoba oils. Some also incorporate skin care all-stars like shea butter and cocoa butter, which you'll want to reach for when you have especially dry skin. And, if your skin is naturally on the oily side, you may prefer a lightweight spray instead of a rich cream or lotion.

For the ultimate hydration, apply your lotion on damp skin post-shower, and wait a few minutes before getting dressed to let it fully absorb. To reap the most benefits, apply the lotion at night, as your skin actually loses hydration while you sleep.

To shop the best coconut lotions on Amazon, scroll on— I've also included a soothing face cream so that you can reap the benefits of this fruit fro head to toe.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Lotion From A Classic Drugstore Brand Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Lotion, 13.5 Oz. $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Lotion boasts more than 8,500 glowing reviews on Amazon, making it another fan-favorite from a brand that's already beloved for its shea butter products. The lotion's formula includes moisturizing coconut oil with a conditioning boost from coconut fruit extract, as well as organic monoi oil, which gives it a nice aroma, and sweet almond oil for even more nourishment. It gets a lot of praise from shoppers with sensitive skin, who report that it won't aggravate conditions like eczema or keratosis pilaris (those unwanted, tiny red bumps that can occur anywhere on the body). It's free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, and is hypoallergenic. One fan's take: "This lotion feels like heaven on my skin, I love how moisturizing it is and how light and pure the scent of coconut is! It’s definitely a great lotion for both summer and winter, it goes on perfect, not greasy or tacky at all, best of all the ingredients are pure."

2. A Lightweight Option In A Super Convenient Spray Bottle Yes to Coconut Ultra Light Spray Body Lotion, 10 Oz. $11 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the best things about this Yes To Coconut lotion is how fuss-free it is to apply — just spray it onto your skin, and voila. According to several Amazon reviewers, it's so lightweight that you don't even have to rub it in if you don't want to. Plus, the spray-tip nozzle has a reliable locking mechanism, so you can throw it into your toiletry bag without worrying about it spilling. Aside from coconut oil, you'll also get hydration from sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, aloe, and grapeseed oil. In addition to being a great moisturizer, Amazon users gave this lots of praise for its amazing fragrance, with one writing, "this is one of the best coconut aroma products I have come across. It reminds me of being at the beach every time I use it." One fan's take: “This is the BEST lotion I’ve tried! I can’t stand most lotions, because they’re too heavy...when I try one that claims to be light but still moisturize, I’ve never found that to be true until this one! It’s not heavy or greasy, but it stays and keeps moisturizing for a long time. I can easily dress pretty quickly after applying with no stickiness. Love it and will be buying again!”

3. A Thick, Coconut Body Butter For Extra-Dry Skin Petal Fresh Honey & Coconut Body Butter, 8 Oz. $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it's got that thick and rich texture you'd associate with a body butter, the lotion inside this Petal Fresh tub absorbs quickly and won't leave behind a layer of grease on your skin (meaning you can put on clothes right away and not worry about any staining or stickiness). On the ingredients list, you'll find a mix of dry-skin-soothers like coconut, argan, and safflower seed oils, as well as shea butter and honey extract. It's free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and more than 1,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating on Amazon. One fan's take: “I am in love with this body butter. I live in Colorado and the winter feels like it’s trying to suck every ounce of moisture from your body. This body butter is so soothing. The honey coconut scent isn’t too strong and doesn’t smell perfumey."

4. This Coconut Water Face Cream That Will Leave Skin Glowing Palmer's Coconut Water Face Moisturizer (1.7 Ounces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Another highly rated moisturizer from Palmer's, this coconut water face cream has earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. The lotion combines the hydrating powers of coconut oil, macadamia and sweet almond seed oils, as well as hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that seals in hydration. It also included papaya enzymes, which can slough away dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. Like the other Palmer's pick, this face cream is free of parabens, mineral oil, sulfates, phthalates, dyes, and is hypoallergenic. One fan's take: “I am so impressed with this moisturizer. I have used so many from drugstore to high end and this is my absolute favorite. I have very dry skin and this not only helps with that it makes my face feel smooth and I feel like it brightens my skin as well. This one is a keeper."