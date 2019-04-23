A comfortable pillow is the key to getting a good night's sleep while keeping insomnia, muscle aches, and other nocturnal woes at bay. But investing in new pillows can be ridiculously expensive. That's why I've put together a list of the best cheap pillows on Amazon. I researched products and read through reviews to find pillows that are the perfect combination of quality and price, basing my decision on two key factors:

Comfort: How soft is the pillow? And how well does it cradle your head? I sought out options that are cozy, supportive, and offer just the right amount of density, with fillings that range from plush microfiber to cooling gel and hypoallergenic bamboo — two options on my list are even customizable.

Durability: Does the pillow seem like it's made to last? Typically, fabrics like polyester, cotton, and rayon will offer the most durability without sacrificing any comfort.

Apart from these considerations, I looked for selections that are hypoallergenic and machine-washable for convenience. I also gave bonus points for special features like adjustable thickness or cooling properties. Check out my list below of the best cheap pillows on Amazon, so you can find the most ideal fit for your bed.

1. The Overall Best For The Price Utopia Bedding Plush Fiber Filled Pillow $12 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you want the softest, comfiest option you can find at the cheapest price (without skimping too much on quality) this affordable bed pillow is a great overall choice. With more than 100 reviews on Amazon, the popular pillow is made with cozy, hypoallergenic cotton that boasts a 240 thread count. The edges are stitched with double-cording for extra durability, and the inside is stuffed with fluffy microfiber filling. Best of all, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly. What fans say: "I ordered two of these pillows, and they were everything I could have hoped for. They are extremely plush and comfortable, easy to clean and fit my bed perfectly. The packaging was sleek and clean; not messy to unpack! I will be ordering these again for my guest room." Available sizes: Queen, King

2. Also Great: This Down-Alternative Pillow Pinzon Down Alternative Pillow $16 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you like the fluffy feeling of down pillows but you don't want to fork over the big bucks for real goose feathers, this down alternative pillow is an excellent option. It comes in three different densities —soft, medium, or firm — which makes it a great choice for stomach-, side-, and back-sleepers alike. While it isn't touted as being hypoallergenic, the exterior is made from soft, breathable cotton with a polyester fiber filling, and it has durable cording around the perimeter. What fans say: "I truly love how soft it is and how deep my head sinks into the pillow without wobbling off one direction or another ... The stitching around the edges is the best I've ever seen. This is a very well made pillow and uses high-quality materials from the part I can see. It fits perfectly into a satin pillowcase I recently purchased." Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

3. The Best For Neck Pain Yuking Home Gel-filled Fiber and Latex 2-In-1 Pillow $15 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This affordable bed pillow has a special adjustable feature that allows you to customize the height depending on whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. It's perfect for folks with neck pain or other delicate sleep issues. The soft filling is a combination of shredded latex and gel-filled fiber, while the exterior material is a blend of hypoallergenic bamboo. The pillow itself is double-zippered for easy filling and adjusting. What fans say: "This is the Best pillow I have ever owned. This pillow is very comfortable to me, both in terms of the outer cover and the consistency of the pillow itself. I had ZERO neck pain after the first night’s sleep. I am very happy with this pillow and highly recommend it to anyone who wants to enhance their night's sleep." Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

4. The Best For Hot Sleepers NapYou Ventilated Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow $19 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with 60 percent polyester and 40 percent cotton, this affordable cooling pillow is meant for hot sleepers who tend to get sweaty or uncomfortable at night. It's filled with cooling memory foam that's been infused with temperature-regulating gel to keep you from overheating. On top of that, it has a ventilated design that lets air escape to further cool you down. This budget-friendly pillow is soft, comfortable, and hypoallergenic, too. What fans say: "I am a very hot sleeper and was told that it could be due to my pillow. When I came across this pillow I decided to give it a shot and I’m sure glad I did! It was a bit firm at first but I like how cool it stays." Available sizes: One size (24 by 16 by 4.5 inches)