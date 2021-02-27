Maybe it's a sign of the fast-paced times we're living in, or maybe it's a simple matter of convenience: Whatever the reason, sprays are quickly replacing lotions as the go-to vehicle for delivering skin care benefits to our bodies. But as is the case with most beauty products, body sprays aren't one size fits all. Some are moisturizing, some are acne-fighting, and some simply smell amazing, so the best body spray for you will depend on your unique, body-care goals and preferences in terms of consistency (i.e. lotion versus oil) and scent (or lack thereof).

Like all moisturizers, body oils and lotions in spray form are best applied right after showering, while your skin is still damp. I suggest applying your spray while you're still in the shower (once you've turned the water off, of course) — a hack that'll not only ensure you're getting the most out of your body spray, but will also prevent you from getting the product all over your walls and floors. If it's a sunscreen spray you're using, though, you'll want to apply that to dry skin outdoors.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best body sprays on the market right now.

1. Best Body Spray For Acne Paula's Choice CLEAR Back and Body Acne Spray $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with body breakouts or bumpy skin, this Paula's Choice body spray is a must-try. It uses 2% salicylic acid to clear out clogged pores, while licorice and barberry root extracts offer skin-soothing benefits. Other good-for-skin ingredients in here include glycerin, allantoin, and sodium hyaluronate for added nourishment. The consistency of this spray is closer to a liquid than a lotion or an oil, so it feels super lightweight on skin; it's fragrance-free, too.

2. Best Body Spray For Very Dry Skin Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray $15 | Amazon See On Amazon As its name implies, Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray is a rich ointment in spray form, so it's ideal for people with very dry skin. It's a fragrance-free formula made with panthenol, petrolatum, and glycerin, which all work together to restore moisture and prevent further dryness from returning. Over 3,000 Amazon reviewers gave this a five-star rating, with several people reporting that it helped heal their eczema.

4. Best Luxury Body Oil Spray L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Body Oil $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The best part about this luxe body oil spray is its delicious almond scent: think freshly baked almond croissants from a bakery in Paris. Made with a sweet almond oil base, as well as a few other, botanically derived oils (like sunflower, bergamot, and carrot seed), it'll leave your skin feeling silky soft, but not oily or greasy. It absorbs really quickly, too, so you can get dressed soon after applying it.

4. Best Drugstore Body Oil Spray OGX Extra Rich + Coconut Miracle Oil Weightless Hydrating Body Oil Mist $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer the smell of tropical cocktails to almond pastries? Then go with this "weightless" body oil mist from OGX. Made with coconut oil, glycerin, vitamin E, and vanilla extract, it's another super lightweight oil that sinks into skin quickly without leaving behind a slippery residue, while leaving behind a delicious, coconut scent. You could even spray some of this onto the ends of your hair, too.