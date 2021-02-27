Biotin, a B vitamin that helps stimulate keratin production, has a reputation for being beneficial for your hair, skin, and nails, so it makes sense that you'd be interested in using a biotin shampoo. But the best biotin shampoos are complimented by other, high-performing ingredients to promote strong hair and a balanced scalp, like “zinc to decrease inflammation; ketoconazole to fight the hair-thinning properties of DHT; antioxidants to minimize free radical damage; castor oil or olive oil to increase scalp circulation and condition the scalp and hair; and keratin, amino acids, and pantothenol to strengthen the hair,” explains Dr. Peterson Pierre, M.D., a dermatologist who spoke to Elite Daily for this article.

That said, before you get to picking out a new biotin shampoo, it's important to face some facts. Though many people claim that biotin has helped thicken and strengthen their hair, it's important to note that the science behind biotin's benefits for hair growth is actually pretty scant. “Taken internally, biotin can stimulate follicle growth and improve hydration leading to improved volume and shine if hair loss is present or there is a biotin deficiency," Dr. Pierre explains. "[But] there is limited scientific evidence to support its use in healthy individuals whether taken orally or used topically," such as in the case of shampoos and conditioners.

To be sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, below are the best shampoos that contain biotin and other hair-strengthening ingredients, like the ones suggested by Dr. Pierre. And remember, if you’re suddenly experiencing hair loss or thinning, be sure to speak with your doctor to rule out any underlying conditions.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Biotin Shampoo LAPCOS Dr.14 Vital Care Shampoo $32 | Amazon See On Amazon The "14" in Dr. 14 Vital Care Shampoo from K-beauty brand LAPCOS refers to the 14 active ingredients found in the formula, which include dandruff-fighting salicylic acid and zinc pyrithione, as well as soothing niacinamide, moisturizing panthenol, and antioxidant-rich green tea. Though it's admittedly not cheap, this is a great shampoo for all hair types that's loaded with high-performing ingredients, and it comes housed in a chic, pump-top bottle containing 16 ounces of product. Expect soft, shiny hair that feels full and strong after just one use.

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Biotin Shampoo Jason Restorative Biotin Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon For something a bit (okay, a lot) cheaper, check out this sulfate-free shampoo from JASON, which was designed to promote stronger, thicker hair. Aside from biotin, key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, aloe, chamomile, ginseng, and jojoba seed oil to help restore moisture and repair damage. At just $5 for 16 ounces, you really can't beat the value.

3. The Best DHT-Blocking Biotin Shampoo Naturala Hair Hair Booster Shampoo $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This Naturala Hair Booster Shampoo contains ketoconazole, an ingredient that Dr. Pierre says blocks the hormone DHT, which can contribute to hair loss. Additionally, the sulfate-free formula contains aloe, argan, and hemp seed oils to help leave hair looking shiny and feeling soft. Like the prior two shampoos, this bottle contains 16 ounces of product.

4. The Best Purple Shampoo With Biotin Pantene Sunlit Blondie Purple Shampoo $15 | Amazon See On Amazon In addition to biotin and silk extract, Pantene's Sunlit Blondie Purple Shampoo contains the brand's Pro V Color Adapt technology to keep your hair color looking vibrant over time. The deep purple hue of this shampoo helps cancel out yellow or brassy undertones, so it's great for anyone looking to maintain an icy shade of blonde. This shampoo is free of silicones and parabens, and comes packaged in a 9.6-ounce bottle.