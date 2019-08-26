If you're trying to figure out what you like when it comes to penetrative sex, experimenting with a dildo is a good place to start. But finding the best beginner dildos isn't as easy as picking up the first one you come across at your local sex toy shop; since some are extra-long, mega-thick, or equipped with tons of advanced bells and whistles, you want to be sure to do your research to find the best basic dildo to acquaint yourself with at first.

If you've never used a dildo before, it's a good idea to start with one that mimics the size of an average erect penis, which is around 5.1 inches. And if you plan on using a dildo for anal pleasure, you'll probably want one on the slimmer side; you can always work your way up to a bigger, thicker version once you get used to your starter dildo. And remember — lube is your friend, regardless of whether you're inserting it into your vagina or your anus.

Scroll on to discover five of the best sex toys for beginners, from realistic looking dildos to toys that feel like jelly to elegant glass wands and more.

1. The Overall Best Beginner Dildo Paloqueth Realistic Ultra-Soft Dildo For Beginners $12 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as beginner dildos go, Paloqueth's realistic and ultra-soft dildo for beginners checks all the boxes. It's realistic looking, equipped with a strong suction base cup, and has an insertable length of 5.2 inches from testicles to tip. As a bonus, it comes with its own bottle of lube — but you'll probably find it a bit too big for your anus, as a beginner, so this one's best for vaginal use. A number-one best seller on Amazon (with over 1,600 reviews), you can get it in beige, black, or purple. "First of all, the size is perfect. It's not huge like dildos in porn (and god save you from buying a huge dildo if you're a beginner), but it's not small either. It's just the right size," wrote one reviewer. Another reported, "The suction at the very base of the toy is very strong, and I was able to ride it on the edge of my bathtub for some good humping, and then try it out against the back wall of my shower too for extra fun."

2. The Best Slim Dildo For Beginners Adam & Eve Jelly Slim Anal Starter Dildo $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a slim dildo, this one is a great choice — especially for beginners interested in anal pleasure. It's only 1 inch wide and 6 inches long (with 5.5 insertable inches), and it's textured to mimic the feeling of a real penis. Though it doesn't have a suction cup, it is harness-compatible; also, the material (thermoplastic rubber jelly) is free of both phthalates and latex. "If you're getting into the sync of trying anal this will be a great toy to use," one reviewer wrote. "The length was average and the girth was slim so there's no worries of getting it to fit; just relax your mind and body."

3. The Best Glass Dildo For Beginners Don Wand Bent Graduate Glass Pleasure Wand $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't care that much about your dildo looking like a real penis, you'll love Don Wand's bent, graduated glass Pleasure Wand. At just over an inch in width and compatible with any type of lube, its simplicity makes it a solid choice for beginners. The slightly pointed tip on the curved side is shaped to hit the G-spot just right, while you can use the other teardrop-shaped side as a plug. It can also be popped in the fridge or run under warm water, depending on what type of sensation your prefer. And since it has graduating balls (that make it easy to grip), it provides a kind of stimulation a penis can't. One reviewer claimed it's great for anal play and doubles as a great prostate massager, while another wrote, "This was my first glass toy, and is still one of my favorites. It's good for both g-spot and anal stimulation. Small enough for beginners, but that fourth bump makes for a nice little pop. The bent design helps keep it from going too far in, while also keeping it from, ummm, 'ejecting' too easily, if you're flying solo. Glass toys are the best because you don't have to remember what kind of lube you are or aren't supposed to use, and they wash squeaky clean with no residual odors."

4. The Best Anal Dildo For Beginners Strap U Tri-Play 3 Piece Silicone Dildo Set $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-piece set comes with three dildos that increase in size, making it perfect for anal sex beginners looking to work their way up to larger toys or penises. The grooves offer extra stimulation, while the flared suction base can stick to just about any hard surface. But once you've used them in your anus, stick to your anus: don't then insert them in your vagina, no matter how well you wash them. "If you are new to pegging or butt play, these are great for beginners," wrote one reviewer. "Great for strap on harness or sticking to shower wall."