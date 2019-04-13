You'd think that picking out a solid food container is pretty straightforward. But there are actually several factors that go into finding the best airtight containers. The good news is that I've done all the research for you and put together a list of some of the top selections out there. Before you skim through, there are a few key considerations to think about.

First, look at the lid. This is one of the most important considerations because it's what determines a container's freshness. Push-down style lids aren't typically the best, though there are exceptions. Usually, it's better to go with a lid that snaps down, clamps on, or otherwise locks into place. When possible, it helps to read reviews to see what others say about how airtight the lid is (and I've got you covered there with my picks below).

Next, think about the material. This has an enormous impact on the quality of your containers. Look for materials that are strong and durable, like Zylar, acrylic, or polypropylene, so the canister doesn't crack or break — even better if it's something nonporous, like borosilicate glass, as that means it won't absorb odors and tastes.

Once you've considered these factors, also think about the smaller details, like whether you want containers that stack neatly in your pantry or something attractive that you can leave out on your counter.

With that in mind, check out the best airtight containers below to find the best fit for your kitchen.

1. The Overall Best Rubbermaid Premium Modular Food Storage Canisters (4-Piece) $30 Amazon See On Amazon These airtight food storage containers are constructed with sturdy, BPA-free Zylar — a plastic that's similar to polycarbonate —which makes them tough and crack-proof. The lids create a practically impenetrable seal, and they're transparent on top, making it easy to tell what's inside. Designed to be stacked, each container has convenient graduation marks to help you get simple, accurate measurements.

2. The Most Versatile Snapware Tempered Glasslock Storage Containers (10-Piece) $56 Amazon See On Amazon On top of being a fantastic option for dry goods, like rice, oats, and pasta, this versatile storage container set is also great for liquid items, thanks to their leak-proof, snap-lock lids. They containers are made from high-quality tempered glass that's safe to use in the freezer, oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Numerous reviewers mention how strong they are, as well as what a great job they do of not absorbing odor. One reviewer wrote, "I have dropped [it] on counter and it surprised me that it did not chip or shatter."

3. The Most Durable Bellemain Airtight Acrylic Canister Set (4-Piece) $26 Amazon See On Amazon More than a dozen fans on Amazon have pointed out how durable these airtight storage containers are — several of whom said they dropped one on the ground and it didn't shatter. This toughness is due to the top-grade acrylic plastic, which looks just like glass (aka smooth and transparent) but is less prone to cracking or breaking. The clamp-down design features a silicone gasket with a sturdy metal latch that not only keeps food fresh but keeps out bugs and other kitchen pests, too.

4. The Most Attractive Sweetzer & Orange Glass Food Storage Containers (4-Piece) $35 Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for food containers that aren't just practical but attractive enough to leave on your countertop, this food canister set is just the ticket. Not only are the canisters super durable and great at keeping food fresh, but they also feature tough borosilicate glass and stylish bamboo lids. The lids come feature antibacterial properties, so you won't be contending with mildew or odor, and although they're the push-down type (rather than snap-lock), fans say they nevertheless work really well. "They look beautiful on my counter and keep my food sealed air tight," wrote one reviewer. "Would definitely recommend!"