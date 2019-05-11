Acne is a pain, but the best acne treatments on Amazon have their fans screaming that magic is real. But just like how acne can come in lots of different forms like pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads, so do acne-tackling products and choosing the right one is essential.

When it comes to active ingredients, they work in a variety of ways. Alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid and lactic acid help remove dead skin cells, stimulate the growth of skin, and reduce inflammation while benzoyl peroxide helps kill bacteria that causes acne and removes excess oil. In the right formulations, they can even work well together as long as your skin isn't too prone to sensitivity. Another popular ingredient, salicylic acid prevents pores from getting clogged.

However, starting with a gentler dose is always a good idea. Even if your skin isn't particularly sensitive, in many cases, lower doses of actives are just as effective as higher concentrations that are more likely to cause irritation.

The costarring products are important, too. To make sure you're treating your skin well, wash your face twice a day and after sweating with a gentle cleanser and then follow up often drying acne treatments with an oil-free, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) moisturizer, says the American Academy of Dermatologists.

Below, the customer-approved best acne treatments on Amazon.

1. The Best Deep-Cleansing Clay Mask For Acne Pure Biology Clay Face Mask, 9 Fl. Oz. $28 Amazon See On Amazon Clay masks are a great choice for acne-prone skin because they help draw out oils and other impurities in the pores. Dermatologists even say that they can help breakouts heal faster. Pure Biology's large 9 ounce tub of clay mask isn't just full of kaolin and bentonite clays, it also has exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, brightening vitamin C, and healing vitamin E. Fans say: "I used this not only as a full face mask, but when I was getting one of those hormonal zits that creeps up once a month... I used this mask as a spot treatment and left it on overnight when I had the first onset of a hormonal zit and it went away!"

2. A Multitasking Benzoyl Peroxide And Glycolic Acid Serum To Treat And Prevent Drmtlgy 24 Hour Acne Serum, 1 Fl. Oz. $20 Amazon See On Amazon With 5 percent benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria in the pores and glycolic acid to speed up scar healing and remove dead skin cells, this powerful serum from Drmtlgy unclogs pores and reduces redness to fight pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads effectively. With calming allantoin and herbal extracts, it even handles irritation. Fans say: "This is a nice cream that so far, seems to be effective against acne forming... Since using this cream every other day or so, I have had two blemishes come up and then go away on their own."

3. Acne Patches With Tea Tree Oil That'll Speed Up Healing Avarelle Acne Cover Patch (40-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon Acne patches work much like drying lotions but are much less messy. These little stickers go on surfaced blemishes and speed up healing by drawing out impurities while keeping dirt out. And these patches from Avarelle have an added boost of tea tree oil and calming calendula. With 40 patches in a pack of varying sizes, it's also a great deal. Fans say: "I took one of the small round patches and put it on my pimple bump. I'll admit I didn't have high hopes, but then when I woke up the next morning, there was still a little bump but nowhere near as bad as the day before, and most importantly, there was no pain! Over the course of the day the pimple started to shrivel up and scab over, and that was it."

4. Exfoliating Pads To Remove Dead Skin And Reduce Acne Neutralyze Exfoliating Pads (100-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliation is essential for clear skin and these pads packed with salicylic acid and mandelic acid remove those dead skin cells, helping to clear out those pores for fewer pimples and to remove those acne scars. Since strong acids can make you more sensitive to the sun, it's best to use these at night or with lots of SPF on top. Fans say: "My sister recommended these exfoliating pads, and she was battling with a terrible acne problem that came out of nowhere... My skin is on the more oily side, with relatively visible pores. I can honestly say these are amazing... I'm shocked by the dirt I find on the pads after I've thoroughly washed my face."