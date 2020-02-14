The 40 Best Cheap Products That Are Quickly Catching The Internet's Attention

Some of the smallest things can have the biggest impact — and Amazon is full of little luxuries that make everyday life easier or more comfortable. Some of the best cheap products on Amazon are things you didn't even realize you needed or existed (read: toe protectors), but quickly become things you can't live without.

With nothing on this list coming in at more than $25 (and most items coming in under $20), you'll probably find yourself deeming more than one cart-worthy. Several of these cheap products on Amazon will even save you money over time, like reusable produce bags or makeup removers. Plus, if you're trying to cut back on trips to your favorite coffee shop, you'll find several coffee picks on this list to get you started making killer cups at home. And, if you're generally spending more time in the kitchen, there are appliances in this round-up that every aspiring home cook needs.

There are also plenty of affordable beauty and personal care products here that'll make getting ready simpler. So keep scrolling for some life-changing products that are still totally reasonably priced. They all come highly rated and some even have a cult following, with upwards of 5,000 reviews.

1. A Set Of Life-Changing Rainbow Scrunchies Mandydov Velvet Hair Scrunchies (20-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Scrunchies are back, and this set of hair scrunchies is made of soft velvet and comes in a rainbow of colors to match your outfit. Reviewers love the quality of these scrunchies, with one even calling them "life-changing." They're strong enough to hold even thick hair without snapping. Finally.

2. A Pair Of Unisex Touch-Screen Gloves That Keep You Warm While Texting TRENDOUX Winter Gloves $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Cold weather doesn't need to slow down your texting if you're wearing a pair of these touch screen gloves. Three fingertips on each glove can be used on screens (many gloves only have two). They're lined with wool for warmth and have a windproof elastic cuff to make sure they stay put. Plus, they come in several different sizes and colors, including black, gray, and brown.

3. A Leakproof Reusable Water Bottle That Keeps Drinks Cold For 24 Hours Drinco Stainless Steel Water Bottle $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a leakproof reusable water bottle? This stainless steel bottle is just that, and it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. And it comes with two caps: a wide-mouth cap for easy cleaning and a sports cap for easy drinking. The 20-ounce stainless steel bottle resists rust and stains, and it comes in several different colors, including black, pink, and blue.

4. A Non-Toxic Cheek & Lip Tint That Always Fits In Your Bag HAN Natural Cheek and Lip Tint $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This natural cheek and lip tint comes in several rosy hues with buildable color for a custom glow. The portable tube lasts a long time and the plant-based pigment goes on smoothly. Its non-toxic formula with nourishing ingredients like organic argan oil, acai oil, and vitamin E is gentle enough for sensitive skin.

5. A Game-Changing Travel Pillow That Inflates In 30 Seconds JYSW Inflatable Travel Pillow $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike U-shaped travel pillows, this inflatable travel pillow allows you to lean forward or to the side for a more comfortable nap. And thanks to a big valve, reviewers note the pillow inflates in just 30 seconds. This pillow also comes with some other convenient travel accessories: an eye mask, two sets of earplugs, and a drawstring storage bag.

6. This Set Of Soft, Reusable Makeup Pads That Are Eco- & Budget-Friendly Miw Piw Reusuable Cotton Pads $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your skincare routine more natural with these reusable makeup pads. They can replace disposable cotton balls and rounds for removing makeup, washing your face, or applying toner. Made of soft bamboo cotton, this set of 12 pads is machine washable, with a small mesh bag included for storage and laundry.

7. A Rechargeable Reading Light You Can Wear Around Your Neck Vekkia Rechargeable Reading Light $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Most reading lights clip onto books or can be worn on your head, but the most comfortable one of all may be this rechargeable reading light that simply rests around your neck. The arms are adjustable and have two LED lights with three levels of brightness, including a flashlight mode. It's also great for things besides reading, like walking a dog at night or camping.

8. A Space-Saving Holder For Your Hair Dryer Command Hair Dryer Holder $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your hair dryer a proper home with this nifty hair dryer holder. No tools are needed to install this space-saving basket (it has an adhesive base), and it'll free up key counter and under-the-sink cabinet space. The satin nickel finish on the holder seamlessly matches any decor.

9. A Travel-Friendly, Vegan Dry Shampoo Powder That Amazon Reviewers Love Hair Dance Dry Shampoo $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel-friendly bottle of dry shampoo powder absorbs excess oil at the roots and adds volume without the use of aerosol. This certified-organic formula is cruelty-free and free of parabens and phtalates, and reviewers commented that this loose powder application lasts much longer than aerosol versions they've previously used. This dry shampoo is suitable for all hair colors and comes in two luscious scents: lavender or grapefruit.

10. These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags For Living Zero Waste Ecowaare Reusable Produce Bags (15-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon One easy way to cut down on single-use plastic bags is to get a set of reusable produce bags for grocery shopping. This pack includes 15 large BPA-free mesh bags, and each one has the potential to replace up to 1,000 plastic bags in its lifetime. With more than 3,000 reviews, shoppers note these highly rated bags are easy to clean, lightweight, and even help produce last longer when used for storing fruits and vegetables.

11. An Eyeshadow Primer That Locks Makeup In Place Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This long-lasting eye primer is made a of lightweight, non-greasy formula that's cruelty-free and without parabens. It dries in just a few seconds to set a base for eyeshadow that keeps makeup in place all day. One reviewer raved: "[...]love this stuff. It feels good, dries quickly, colorless, only takes a small amount, lasts all day (I work 12 hour shifts, so that's 16 hours in makeup at least!), etc etc etc. I don't know what else I can say about this product other than I am shocked and will now be a die hard fan. I love it."

12. A Cleansing Balm That Moisturizes While It Removes Waterproof Makeup InstaNatural Rose Makeup Cleansing Balm $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Taking off your makeup can be a nourishing skincare step with this rose cleansing balm. With water, it becomes a rich creamy wash that hydrates while removing even waterproof mascara. This cleanser has a lot of the good stuff: manuka honey, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and geranium oil. And is thankfully free of bad stuff, like parabens, petroleum, mineral oil, synthetic dyes, or formaldehyde releasers. One reviewer gives it "giant heart eyes."

13. A Beauty Blender Dupe For The Smoothest Application Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blender $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This Beauty Blender dupe helps blend makeup for a flawless finish, and it works with powder, cream, or liquid makeup. It's made of durable, non-latex, anti-microbial foam that's both vegan and cruelty-free, and it can be used wet or dry for seamless coverage. Plus, it's super easy to clean.

14. A Dual Knife Sharpener With More Than 16,000 Reviews KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Sharp knives are actually safer to use than dull knives, and this dual knife sharpener will keep your knives in tip-top shape. The coarse slot sharpens the knife's blade and a fine slot polishes the edge. This sharpener is more compact than others, and its unique edge grip with non-slip base means you can sharpen knives on a tabletop or counter edge without ever worrying about dragging your knife across the countertop.

15. An Electric Hand Mixer With A Snap-On Case For Easy Storage Hamilton Beach Electric Hand Mixer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For whisking a bunch of eggs or making a batch of cookies, an electric hand mixer is essential. They're much more portable and compact than stand mixers, and for under $20, this one from Hamilton Beach is a must-have in your kitchen. This mixer has six speeds, and it even has a little groove designed for resting the mixer over the bowl without making a mess. A snap-on storage case makes stowing a breeze.

16. An Easy-To-Clean Coffee Grinder That's Also Super Quiet Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you enjoy freshly ground coffee in the morning but don't love the noise, you need this quiet coffee grinder. Reviewers love that this grinder works in just a few seconds, cleans up easily (thanks to the removable grinding chamber), and takes up little room when stored. The grinder blitzes coffee beans from coarse to a fine grind, depending on how long you run it, making enough for up to 12 cups of coffee at a time. Plus, you can use this to grind whole spices for cooking.

17. An Egg Cooker That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Making Eggs Dash Egg Cooker $19 | Amazon See on Amazon For perfectly boiled or poached eggs every time, you can set it and forget it with this Dash Egg Cooker. Use it to boil up to six eggs or poach two eggs at a time, and you can also use this electric cooker to scramble eggs or even make an omelet. It's compact, lightweight, and it comes in several cute colors, including aqua and yellow.

18. A Stainless Steel French Press With A Triple-Layer Filter Mueller French Press $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel French press coffee maker is built to last with heavy-duty construction and a large 34-ounce (approximately 4 cups) capacity. A triple-layered filter ensures no coffee grounds end up in your coffee cup, and it comes with a matching stainless steel coffee canister. Compared to glass French presses, this stainless steel version keeps coffee warmer longer with thick walls and a heat-insulating layer, plus it's drop-proof.

19. An Indoor, Nonstick Grill That's Big Enough To Cook Meals For Four George Foreman Removable Plate Grill $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This George Foreman grill in its most popular 60-square-inch size will help you turn out healthy and easy meals. The non-stick plates heat up quickly and feature the brand's signature fat-removing slope, and in this size, the grill is large enough to cook a main course for four. When you're done, the removable plates detach easily and are dishwasher safe.

20. A Portable Personal Blender For On-The-Go Smoothies Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $22 | Amazon See on Amazon A portable personal blender is great for making smoothies in small spaces or when traveling, and this one delivers with a 14-ounce blending jar that also functions as a to-go cup that fits in most car cup holders. The jar and lid are dishwasher-safe, and reviewers commented that this blender is much easier to wash than bigger blender they've owned.

21. A Stainless Steel Electric Wine Opener That's Built To Last Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See on Amazon By pressing one button, this rechargeable electric wine opener easily uncorks a bottle of wine and opens up to 30 bottles on one charge. Reviewers love that this stainless steel opener is more durable than other plastic electric openers they've tried, and its slim design with charging base stores easily.

22. A Toe Straightener That Quickly Relieves Pain ZenToes Hammer Toe Straightener (4-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Hammer toes or claw toes can be really painful to deal with, but these hammer toe straighteners can help bring quick relief. They're crafted with silicone gel and are washable, reusable, and comfortable enough to wear with or without shoes. One reviewer noted, "One time, I went a day without wearing them and I was in so much pain. As soon as I put them back on, it was almost instant relief."

23. A Milk Frother For Cafe-Quality Lattes & Cappuccinos Benir Kitchen Instant Milk Frother $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This instant milk frother whips up creamy lattes, cappuccinos, or hot chocolates in just a few seconds. You won't have to hit up your favorite coffee shop every morning since this frother is so easy to use and clean. It even comes with its own stand for storage. Bonus: this frother works great for whipping up the fluffiest scrambled eggs too.

24. This Pour-Over Coffee Maker That's Designed So You Never Have To Buy Filters Again Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This 34-ounce pour over coffee maker from trusted coffee brand Bodum comes with a stainless steel mesh filter that extracts more of the nuanced flavors from your coffee than a paper filter can. Plus, it's a reusable filter that's dishwasher safe so you never have to buy filters again. The double walls on the durable, heat-resistant borosilicate glass also keep coffee hotter for longer, and it makes eight cups of coffee at a time.

25. A 2-In-1 Rice Cooker & Food Steamer For A Full Meal In One Pot Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you cook rice perfectly every time with this multicooker and rice cooker, it also comes with a steamer insert that allows you to cook an entire meal at once. Cook up to six cups of rice, or use this multicooker to make soup, chili, or jambalaya.

26. This Collapsible Popper That Makes Perfect Batches Every Time Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch microwavable popcorn bags with this silicone popcorn popper that's reusable and easy to use. Reviewers noted they were able to make perfect popcorn on their first try with this popper, and now they can't stop making popcorn. The popcorn maker is BPA- and PVC- free, dishwasher-safe, and conveniently collapsible for storage. In less than four minutes, it can make up to 15 cups of popcorn. Choose from several colors, including black, red, and blue, each made with cool-touch handles for comfortably handling the popper.

27. A Rich Leave-In Conditioner With Shea Butter For Natural Hair Cantu Shea Butter Leave In Conditioner $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This rich and hydrating leave-in conditioning cream softens hair with nourishing shea butter, and it's free of parabens, mineral oil, silicones, and phthalates. The formula reduces frizz and flyaways, and reviewers commented that it's great for conditioning natural and thick hair. Plus, it smells good!

28. A Soft And Absorbent Hair Towel That Stays Put Laluztop Anti-Frizz Absorbent Hair Towel $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Upgrade your self-care routine with a lightweight microfiber hair towel that cuts drying time, reduces frizz and friction for smoother locks, and allows you to wash your face and get ready hands-free. Unlike other hair towels, this one has a button strap to keep the towel in place, so you won't drip water everywhere. It's also great for keeping hair out of your face during mask treatments.

29. Say Goodbye To Chafing With This Anti-Friction Cream BodyGlide Anti-Friction Cream $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This hydrating anti-friction cream protects you from chafing all over your body, and is especially great for runners. The sweat-resistant formula creates a long-lasting smooth barrier on skin that prevents irritation and rubbing in both humid and dry climates. Made with natural ingredients like eucalyptus, peppermint, and tea tree leaf oil, it's mildly scented and appropriate for everyday use.

30. An Effective Detangling Brush Gentle Enough For Combing Wet Or Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This Glide Thru Detangling Brush has flexible bristles that are gentle enough to comb out even the toughest knots, in wet or dry hair, without breaking strands. They massage the scalp to increase circulation too. The unique shape has an ergonomic handle that's easy to hold — and using this brush can even make hair shinier.

31. A Straightener & Beard Balm That Tames Unruly Facial Hair DOLIROX Beard Straightener $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Tame your beard or hair with this beard and hair straightener. The combined heat and built-in comb of this 2-in-1 styler make styling unruly beards and hair easy, and it comes with a beard balm for extra polish and conditioning. The handle and compact size mean you can use this portable hair tool anywhere.

32. A Ceramic Curling Wand That Gives You Perfect Beach Waves Conair INFINITIPRO Ceramic Curling Wand $18 | Amazon See on Amazon No worries if you never figured out how to use the clamp on a curling iron. Just use this ceramic curling wand that heats up in 30 seconds for foolproof, crease-free curls and waves. The barrel tapers from 1 inch to a half-inch for a natural-looking curl, and the wand has five heat settings and automatic shutoff.

33. A Scalp Massager That Also Gets Your Hair Cleaner Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld scalp massager fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and works two ways: dry or wet. Use it for a relaxing head massage or take it in the shower and use while shampooing for an extra-clean scalp. As a shampoo brush, this scalp massager can help reduce dandruff, detangle hair, and promote circulation that could help with hair loss.

34. A Natural Nail Polish Remover That's Actually Nourishing For Nails Karma Organic Natural Nailpolish Remover $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Acetone isn't the only option when it comes to nail polish removal. And if you hate the pungent smell of most nail polish removers, try this natural nail polish remover that nourishes nails while it works. The formula is soy-based and toxin-free, and reviewers report it's effective enough to remove even glitter polish. Plus, it has a lovely lavender smell.

35. This Set Of Resistance Bands That Makes Workouts More Effective Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands $11 | Amazon See on Amazon With light to heavy resistance options in one set, these five resistance loop bands can make a full-body workout more effective, or even assist with physical therapy. They're made of natural latex and color coded for resistance levels, plus they come with a compact storage bag that fits into any gym bag. One reviewer commented, "They are very well made and provide a smooth resistance throughout each full range of motion."

36. A Comfy, Portable Hammock With A Shockingly Affordable Price Kootek Camping Hammock $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This camping hammock is super lightweight and portable for lounging while spending time outdoors. Reviewers are impressed with the quality of this hammock at this price and report that it's easy to set up and use. Made from the same material as parachutes, this hammock resists tears and fraying, and it washes well and dries quickly. And it comes in many colors, including blue, green, and pink.

37. A Motivational Water Bottle To Help You Drink More Water Venture Pal Motivational Time Marker Water Bottle $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're the kind of person who wants to drink more water but has a hard time sticking to this goal, you need to try a motivational water bottle. With daily time markings that are easy to follow and phrases that inspire you to take a sip, you'll be finishing the gallon-size bottle of water in no time. The BPA-free reusable bottle is also leakproof and comes with a straw.

38. A Value Pack of Korean Collagen Sheet Masks So You Can Treat Yourself More Often DERMAL Collagen Sheet Masks (24-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For less than $1 a mask, this 24-pack of collagen sheet masks means you can give extra K-beauty nourishment to your face every day if you want to. Vitamin E and collagen in each sheet mask refresh tired skin, and the value pack has masks for soothing, brightening, anti-aging, or firming. One reviewer commented, "They leave me feeling exhilarated."

39. These Reusable Foot Pads For Relieving Pain In The Ball Of Your Foot BRISON Metatarsal Pads (2 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These metatarsal foot pads can be used every day to bring relief from ball-of-foot pain, including pain caused by bunions, blisters, calluses, and plantar fasciitis. They're made of breathable, medical-grade (silky soft!) rubber that's washable and reusable. One reviewer noted, "This product is truly amazing. I am on my feet 12 hours a day for my job, standing on concrete floors. By the end of the day my feet hurt and my legs feel so tired and achey that I can't do any of the things I enjoy. I have tried orthotics and different shoe inserts, even ordered special shoes that were designed to relieve some of the pressure. Nothing worked, until I tried these ball of foot cushions."