I don't care whether you're a witty Aquarius or an earnest Taurus: Drunk texting your ex is never a good look. But astrology doesn't care much about whether or not your actions are wise, so much as they are simply your inclination. The zodiac signs that drunk text their exes range across the elements and have different motivations. There are the chatty air signs who might be more interested in a conversation than they are in getting back together, and fire signs who text their ex to finish a fight or because they have something to prove.

The only element who doesn't really engage in much drunk texting are water signs. Of course, there are some exceptions. I've known a few Cancers who get really sad when they drink and decide to misguidedly reach out, or Scorpios who get real frisky and forget all the bridges they burned when they ended a relationship. But water signs, in general, don't really engage in drunk texting because words ruin things for them. Once a relationship has ended with a water sign, the less they say, the better for them. Otherwise, the strength of their old pains and feelings can sweep them away.

Here are the zodiac signs who do drunk text, more often than not:

1. Aries (March 21 To April 19)

When Aries gets drunk, they like to text their ex to remind them of how much they suck and what a bad person they are. If they don't have enough conflict in their life at the moment, Aries might even pick a fight with their ex to give themselves the argument they need. Aries isn't so much worried about proving the fact that they are right as they are over letting off excess fiery energy they've accumulated. Drinking lowers inhibitions, but it also can lead to some serious regrets in the morning. Before they head to the bar, maybe Aries should try turning off their phone.

2. Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini gets chatty when they're drinking and is the sign most likely to send a completely unexpected, completely sloshed, "Hey, wazzzzzzupppp????" to their ex. They'll then probably ask about a bunch of things that went wrong in the relationship. "When did you stop being invested in me?" "Why do you think we didn't work out?" "Did you have feelings for anyone else before we were together?" Gemini would benefit from having a good friend intercede on their part. Asking these questions only resurfaces old wounds and probes them. Gemini would be better off if they left their bruises alone to heal.

3. Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

When Virgo lets down their hair, it's because they really, really need to relax after working ridiculously hard. Virgo is like the secret freak of the zodiac. They keep themselves buttoned up until the gloves come off. When a Virgo has unwound enough to actually drunk text, it can get kind of weird. They'll start expressing their vulnerabilities and feelings out of nowhere. Virgo doesn't usually come off as sensitive, and this kind of behavior can leave Virgo feeling exposed. They're better off saving their texts for the morning and reevaluating the content of their message.

4. Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius likes to get weird when they drink. They'll go out on the town and then stay up until 4 a.m. watching conspiracy theory documentaries and thinking about their spiritual theories regarding alien abduction. And then they'll need to tell someone about it. Aquarius usually doesn't feel like most people understand them, and they really only date people who know what's going on in their head. A lonely Aquarius will reach out to their ex via drunk text so that they feel seen, understood, and validated most of all. But the only validation they will ever really get comes from within. Save the conspiracy theories for your book, Aquarius. Your ex is only going to remind you of how weird you are, and in the morning, you're not going to feel so good.