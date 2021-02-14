There are so many options for wood cutting boards on the market that shopping for one can feel overwhelming at first, but fortunately, it's actually easy to differentiate between them once you know what you need in a cutting board. The best wood cutting boards are made from dense hardwood with a closed grain, and have the right features and design to suit your kitchen needs.

As far as which wood to choose, woods like maple, teak, and acacia won't dull your knives too quickly, and won't be easily damaged by sharp blades. These types of wood also tend to be resistant to moisture, and they have an attractive natural grain. Bamboo is another common material for cutting boards, however, it is technically a grass. While it may not be a true wood, bamboo has a low environmental impact and is moisture-resistant.

You'll also want to consider whether you'd prefer an edge grain or end grain cutting board. End grain wood is cut horizontally across the tree, and edge grain wood is cut vertically. End grain wood is slightly better for knives and more resistant to scratches, but edge grain boards have fewer seams and are often cheaper.

Once you've chosen the type and cut of wood, consider what additional features you need. Some boards have juice grooves or handles, while others are thick butcher blocks meant to be left out on your counter. Finally, while there are a lot of advantages to wood cutting boards, being dishwasher-friendly is not one of them. Wood should not be put in the dishwasher, as it can expand and splinter. To extend the life of your wood cutting board, you can apply mineral oil after you finish hand-washing it.

Chop, mince, julienne, and more with this list of the best wood cutting boards.

1. A Butcher-Block Cutting Board Made From Maple

This maple cutting board has a thick, butcher block-style design, so it can handle deeper knife cuts that come from carving big cuts of meat and other large foods. It is made in the USA by John Boos, a well-known cutting board brand that was started in 1887. This cutting board has a reversible design and edge grain wood. Like all wood boards, it must be hand-washed.

One fan raved: “The finest cutting boards on the market. Boos is the best. Anyone who takes cooking seriously and has experience with the cheap stuff, knows about Boos. This model is perfect in size and thickness. These boards last forever. Impossible to be unhappy with their products.”

2. This Naturally Antibacterial Cutting Board With A Beautiful Grain

With a natural shape and beautiful wood grain, this wood cutting board looks great out on your counter or hung on a pegboard or hook with the convenient hole. It is handmade in Australia from a single slab of camphor laurel wood, a type of evergreen tree that has natural antibacterial properties. This board can be easily wiped down with mild soap and warm water after use.

One fan raved: “I usually don't take the time to write reviews, but this Fab Slab is so awesome that I really felt I had to let everyone who is buying a wooden board that you don't need to shop any further, buy this one! I purchased the large slab and it is beautiful. I'm keeping it on my kitchen counter because it is too beautiful to hide away in a cabinet.”

3. A Multi-Purpose Acacia Wood Paddle

This acacia cutting board has a paddle shape, which makes it perfect for both prepping ingredients and serving appetizers and charcuterie. It has a convenient hole in the handle for hanging and a reversible design. To prolong the life of this cutting and serving board, it should be hand-washed after each use and oiled regularly.

One fan raved: “This is a beautiful wood cutting board. It’s sturdy, durable, and overall, it’s very high-quality. It’s the perfect size as well. As for cleaning, it’s easy to maintain (follow instructions given). I also followed the recommendation to oil the board with a food-grade oil, and it somehow looks even more beautiful!”

4. This End Grain Cutting Board With Handy Compartments

A beautiful blend of form and function, this Sonder Los Angeles cutting board is crafted from teak wood and has an end grain design that won't dull your knives as quickly. It is reversible, with a deep juice groove on one side and three convenient compartments on the other. This cutting board also has removable rubber feet to keep it from slipping and a slot handle for easy carrying. It is not dishwasher-friendly.

One fan raved: “This is my second Sonder LA cutting board and I can’t say it enough, I love it! Their cutting boards make a great statement piece in the kitchen. With this particular design, the Artisan Cutting Board I love the design, craftsmanship and versatility. The juice groove side is what I personally use most for my steaks. It can hold a substantial amount of juice and the presentation is a real eye catcher. The reverse side is perfect for when I cut veggies because of the built-in compartments. It keeps me organized while prepping. I highly recommend Sonder LA and all their products. The quality is superb, and you won’t be disappointed!”

Also Great: A Bamboo Cutting Board With Over 12,000 Fans on Amazon

While this 100% organic bamboo cutting board isn't technically made from wood, it is still a great choice for those who want the look and feel of wood at a lower price point. This cutting board boasts over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It has a handle for easy carrying, and it's reversible with a juice groove on one side. Choose from five sizes and either a classic squared or rounded design.

One fan raved: “I love this cutting board. I was looking for one large enough to comfortably hold a 7 lb turkey breast for slicing for Thanksgiving. This worked really well! It has a generous cutting surface and a really good well for catching juices. And I can already tell that it’s much easier on my knives than my old wooden cutting board. When it was time to move the turkey to the table, the cutouts to grab the cutting board made moving the sliced bird a breeze. Bonus: it’s really beautiful. Right now, I’m still leaving it out on my counter just because it’s so pretty.”