If you're an eyeliner aficionado, you're likely already familiar with the technique of tightlining. It's a simple step that makes a huge difference in the way your makeup looks — before sketching your liner along your top lash line, you run it along the waterline of your upper lashes. The result? Fuller looking lashes and a more cohesive liner look overall. But there's a snag — you need a good liner to pull this trick off. Naturally, you'll want to pick up one of the best waterproof eyeliners for tightlining.

Waterproof liner and tightlining are a serious match made in heaven. Since this liner is sitting pretty much directly inside your eye, you need to ensure it stays put. The best way to keep things neat? A waterproof formula. This way, you'll ensure your line stays where it's meant to all day long.

But don't just go swiping any 'ol liner into your waterline. Even though plenty of folks love liquid liners when they're looking for waterproof options, they tend to run when applied in your eye. That leads to irritation and tearing, which can ruin the makeup you've tediously applied. So gels and pencils tend to fare better, since they dry quickly and are a lot easier to apply to your upper waterline. Make sure to test drive any eyeliner you pick up to ensure your eyes aren't sensitive to it, and toss anything that makes your eyes itch or burn.

Got all that? Great. Ahead, find our picks for the best waterproof eyeliner for tightlining.

1 This K-Beauty Option Is Great For Beginners Or People With Shaky Hands Amazon Clio Sharp, So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner $11 Amazon Buy Now Korean beauty brands are known for their waterproof eyeliner capabilities, and Clio Sharp, So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner, which comes in four colors, is one of the best examples of this. The formula is completely waterproof and only comes off with the use of a makeup remover or oil to break it down. But the real star of the Clio eyeliner is its superfine tip. It gets into the nooks and crannies of your waterline, delivering a precise line in just one swipe. We love this liner for its precision on our lids, but where the pigment really shines is along the waterline. Even cooler is that this "anti-shake" pen was made for people with unsteady hands, which also makes it a great option for beginners.

2 This Formula Is Infused With Vitamin C And Minerals, Which Offers Soothing Benefits Amazon BareMinerals Long Lasting Eyeliner $17 Amazon Buy Now Sensitive eyes need a little love and care when it comes to tightlining, which makes BareMinerals Long Lasting Eyeliner a near-perfect option. It's formulated with vitamin C and other minerals that help to nourish and soothe even the most sensitive of eyes. The formula is incredibly waterproof, too, standing up to sweat and heat like a total champ. It's also a dream to apply, gliding on in an even stripe. There's no tugging or snagging with this liner, which is necessary when you're applying to an area as sensitive as the waterline. Choose from eight gorgeous colors, including Navy and Sage.

3 This One Is Great If You Wear Contacts Amazon Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner $4 Amazon Buy Now Folks who wear contacts can have a really hard time finding an eyeliner that is eyewear compatible — but that's where Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner comes in. It is ophthalmologist-tested and specially formulated for people who wear contacts. The formula glides on easily and dries down quickly, making it ideal for your waterline. But that's not all. ScandalEyes is also smudge-proof, budge-proof, humidity-proof, and dermatologist-tested. And the color payoff is perfection, creating a slick, high-impact stripe of color in one swipe. It's offered in seven shades, too, include Nude and Sparkling Black.