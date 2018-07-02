The '90s were a unique time: denim on denim, grommet belts, chokers, and, lest we forget... over-plucked eyebrows. While I wasn't exactly old enough to partake in the trend at its height, I've done my fair share of over-plucking, and while it became clear pretty quickly that too thin brows were a bad look (on me, at least) an interim solution was necessary while waiting for them to grow back. That's why I put together this list of the best tinted eyebrow gels, which saved my life in high school and continue to amp up my brow game on a daily basis.

While you may be thinking to yourself, "C, how could you possibly know which tinted eyebrow gels are the best?" I must assure you that while I was born with brown brows, I've been bleaching them for the past three months and as they've grown back, they've turned into what my mom calls "cheetah print eyebrows." Whether you've got auburn, black, dark brown, or dirty blonde brows, I guarantee that one of the products on this list will be right for you, because whatever color your brows are, I promise that there is at least one brow hair on my face that is the exact same color.

While it's really hard to find brow products with comprehensive shade ranges, I found the best products for every budget with a variety of shades to choose from. And because brow gels can be interchangeable with brow pomades (depending on whom you're talking to, I suppose), I've even included one of those. Check them out, below.

1 The Best Prestige Brow Gel Amazon $22 AmazonBuy Now I swear by Anastasia Beverly Hills for EVERYTHING. A long-time sponsor of RuPaul's Drag Race, ABH products are known for their staying power and are subsequently beloved by queens everywhere. While I may or may not own 11 of their lipsticks, I also most definitely own four of their brow products, this gel being one of them. With eight shades available on Amazon, you know that no matter what kind of brow you have — whether you're an ashy or chocolate brown — ABH has got you covered. While this may be the most expensive brow product on the list, you're getting a two-for-one deal with this beauty, which lengthens brow hairs, making them look thicker and fuller, while also setting them in place all night long. Trust me. Those brows won't budge.

2 The Best Mid-Range Brow Gel Amazon $10 AmazonBuy Now While I'm always the first to admit when a shade range is less-than-comprehensive, I am too in love with this Maybelline brow gel to leave it off the list. That being said, there are three browns and a blonde, so for those of us who don't have jet black or bright red brows, I would 10/10 recommend this product. For under $10, you get a waterproof brow gel that's actually waterproof. Seriously. Go swimming. It's not going anywhere. But truthfully, the water-resistance and price point aren't even my favorite part of this brow gel — the spoolie brush is. It's so small and easy to use that it allows you to define not just the denser parts of your brow, but the little baby hairs, too, making your brows look fuller and thicker on all sides. It also comes with a bigger spoolie if you prefer using one, so it's a serious win-win — one that you can really play around with.

3 The Best Cheap Brow Gel Amazon $5-7 AmazonBuy Now If you're searching for a no-frills brow gel that gets the job done on a low budget, look no further than this formula from NYX, which makes some of my favorite budget-friendly makeup on the market today. This gel comes in five different colors that range in price from $5 to $7, so no matter what shade your brows are, you can find a match at the perfect price point. This formula helps make your brows look thicker and fuller without the flaking characteristic of other cheaper brow products, and the applicator is small enough that even if you're a beginner brow enthusiast, you'll be able to apply this product with expert precision. The average Amazon rating for this bad boy is four and a half stars, so if you don't take my word for it, you can take the collective words of over 200 reviewers.