When shopping for the best snowboarding gloves to keep your hands warm, there are several things to consider, namely insulation, the outer material of the glove, the liner inside, and how well they block out cold air. I've broken down these four factors, and what you should look out for, below.

Insulation: Great snowboard gloves are insulated with some sort of synthetic loft to keep your hands warm while you're out on the slopes.

Great snowboard gloves are insulated with some sort of synthetic loft to keep your hands warm while you're out on the slopes. Shell: Finding a glove with a durable exterior shell is essential, not only because it prolongs the life of your gloves, but also because it will protect your hands from snow and water as you snowboard. Look for shells made with a blend of polyamide or leather components, and one coated in waterproof, windproof treatment.

Finding a glove with a durable exterior shell is essential, not only because it prolongs the life of your gloves, but also because it will protect your hands from snow and water as you snowboard. Look for shells made with a blend of polyamide or leather components, and one coated in waterproof, windproof treatment. Liner: A solid snowboarding glove will also be constructed with liners made from a soft, fleece-like fabric or brushed microfiber. Removable liners are typically preferable because they let you control your temperature and they're easier to clean.

A solid snowboarding glove will also be constructed with liners made from a soft, fleece-like fabric or brushed microfiber. Removable liners are typically preferable because they let you control your temperature and they're easier to clean. Closure system: Whether they're built with straps, Velcro, or another mechanism, you'll want a pair of gloves that can cinch down tightly to keep them snug on your wrists and protect you from wind, snow, and ice.

On top of these considerations, good snowboard gloves will also have bonus features like palm grips, special pockets, touchscreen compatibility, and wrist leashes. Below, I’ve gathered some of the best snowboard gloves to keep you cozy all season long.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered $65 Amazon See On Amazon I've tried lots of Dakine gloves myself and they're some of the best on the market — warm and cozy, fully waterproof, and easy to slip on and off. On a super cold, wintry day, these durable snowboarding gloves will protect you from the elements with real GORE-TEX inserts and a water-repelling, gauntlet-style shell. They have warm storm liners inside that are fully removable as well as touchscreen compatible. The palms feature Rubbertec grip and they have water-resistant zippers to stash small items. Best of all, the gloves are warm without being huge and bulky like so many others. All told, these gloves are a steal for $65.

2 The Best Budget Gloves $20 Amazon See On Amazon These aren't top-of-the-line gloves (by the end of the day your fingers will probably be a little wet and cold) but if you just want something cheap and simple, these budget snowboarding gloves are a great option. They're built with a tough nylon shell that's sturdy and water-resistant. They also have synthetic leather on the palms for protection and grip, as well as touchscreen-compatible fingers so you don't have to remove them to send texts or snap selfies. "I bought these for my bf and we both really love them," said one happy Amazon user. "(This is) because 1. They are warm, 2. They have a strap which goes around your wrist and prevents the glove from falling down when you take it off."

3 The Best Investment Gloves $140 Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who's hands get freezing on the ski hill and you're willing to pay a little more for the warmest gloves you can find, these high-quality snowboard gloves are a fantastic option. They're made with warm polyester Fiberfill and tough, rugged goat leather that will keep your hands super toasty. They have extra long, gauntlet-style cuffs to protect you when riding in deep powder, as well as fully removable liners. The gloves are 100 percent windproof and waterproof while also being soft and breathable. As a bonus, they have a carabiner loop you can use to attach them to a backpack to let them dry without getting crushed in your bag. Note: If you really want to splurge, try these heated mittens from Seirus that have a touch-button and built-in heat panels.