Humidity outside can feel nice on a hot day at the beach — but humidity inside could result in unwanted stickiness and musty smells. Luckily, the best small dehumidifiers are here to help. Since they're smaller than standard units, they can fit into bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, and more without being in the way. And just like all dehumidifiers, they work by extracting moisture that's in the room, which also helps prevent the growth of mold and mildew. The best small dehumidifiers are portable and many have removable water tanks and auto-shutoff features that kick in when the reservoirs are full. To figure out the best model for you, here are three the main things you should consider while shopping:

Water tank capacity will determine how much moisture it can capture before it fills up. Most of the units here (except for the extra mini one) boast 16- to 68-ounce removable water tanks with the ability to capture 9 to 26 ounces of water each day, depending on which one you choose.

will determine how much moisture it can capture before it fills up. Most of the units here (except for the extra mini one) boast 16- to 68-ounce removable water tanks with the ability to capture 9 to 26 ounces of water each day, depending on which one you choose. Coverage area varies from machine to machine, but the ones below max out at 270 square feet. For larger rooms, you can consider a more powerful dehumidifier.

area varies from machine to machine, but the ones below max out at 270 square feet. For larger rooms, you can consider a more powerful dehumidifier. The size of your unit should be compact enough for your space— and taking note of the dimensions will help you decide which one's best. (Some options on this list are smaller than others.)

With all that in mind, check out this list of must-have dehumidifier options to rid your home of excess moisture.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: A Portable Dehumidifier That Covers Up To 270 Square Feet Afloia Portable Electric Dehumidifier $67 | Amazon See On Amazon This dehumidifier is portable and ideal for small spaces, but it's made with a mid-size water reservoir that holds up to 68 ounces (the largest on this list). It works quietly since it's designed without a compressor — and can absorb up to 26 ounces water from the air per day. It's optimal for rooms between 160 and 270 square feet, and this machine comes with an extremely simple one-button control. Practically all you need to do is plug it in. The device's auto-shutoff sensor powers down when the vessel becomes full, and the front-loading tank is easy to remove. As an added bonus, it comes with a handle that you can use while moving it from room to room. This one's also available in three color combinations so you can choose one that matches your homes' decor. According to fans: "The design is sleek and stylish unlike the traditional looking dehumidifier. It is compact and portable enough to place in anywhere in the house. This dehumidifier is really efficient in removing moisture from my guest room in the basement. I was really surprised to see the amount of water collected in the tank after a day of use." Size: 9.1 x 6 x 15.8 inches

2. The Runner-Up: A Mini Dehumidifier Thousands Of Customers Love SEAVON Mini Dehumidifier $37 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 2,000 positive ratings, it's clear that this mini dehumidifier has a fan base. It's perfect for rooms up to 170 square feet, but it has a 16-ounce capacity — which is much smaller than the first option — and can only absorb up to 9 ounces of water in one day. Similar to the first pick, though, this energy-efficient machine has an easy-to-use power switch at the top. It's also made without a compressor, so it'll run quietly whenever you use it. The easy-to-remove tank allows for effortless draining, while the auto-shutoff feature ensures that it won't overflow. Like the first option, this one needs to be plugged into an outlet in order to work. According to fans: "It works great! I used this on a small bedroom that was so damp there was mold beginning to form on the window blinds and bed frame! However, this is quiet and does the job perfectly!" Size: 7.2 x 6.2 x 11 inches

3. A Unit That Lets You Control The Humidity Levels Vremi Compact Portable Dehumidifier $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini dehumidifier can absorb up to 17 ounces of water. And while the daily intake isn't noted, one reviewer noted that after one day "the unit was able to draw about a quarter cup of moisture." It's suitable for rooms up to 150 square feet, but the brand recommends using it for extra-small spots like bathrooms, closets, and RVs. It's designed with a thermoelectric Peltier module that operates quietly, and it comes with an auto-shutoff feature that stops the unit when the reservoir becomes full (or the desired level of humidity is reached). This dehumidifier is energy efficient, safe to use, and equipped with an LED indicator light that lets you know when it's time to dump the water. Unlike the others, it also has a control that lets you determine the humidity level in the room. Like others on this list, the water tank is easy to slide out and remove — and it needs to be plugged into an outlet in order to run. According to reviewers: "I didn't think this small dehumidifier wouldn't do anything. I put this in my bathroom where the window can't be open. It drew out so much humidity I had to dump in many times. It doesn't take up much space. I really love to purchase this for my family and friends. Overall a great product." Size: 7 x 4.9 x 11 inches