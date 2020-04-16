It's tough to maintain a fitness routine when you're on the go and don't have access to a gym. However, there's an easy solution: resistance bands. These portable workout centers, which easily fit into practically any suitcase, provide tons of exercise options. (Seriously, you'd be amazed how many different things you can do with a small band of rubber). The best resistance bands for travel typically combine the following features:

Durability : Your brand-new resistance bands shouldn't snap halfway through a leg lift. It's important to have durable, high-quality rubber that can hold up to tension. With my picks below, I read the reviews on Amazon to ensure they were made to last.

Lightweight : The whole idea is to bring the bands with you in your suitcase so you don't want a lot of extra weight or bulk. Make sure they're lightweight and not too bulky. (Bonus points if they come with a carrying case).

Versatile: Different exercises require different amounts of resistance so it helps to have a set of bands with varying strengths. If you can't find a full set, invest in a few separate pieces so you have a variety of options.

In addition to these essential qualities, it's also nice if your resistance bands are color-coded by weight or heaviness. This helps you to quickly identify which one is which. Also, folks with sensitive skin should opt for latex-free options, or bands with a low latex content.

Now that you have a better idea what you're looking for, check out the best resistance bands for travel below.

1. The Overall Best Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set Of 5) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a whopping 16,000-plus reviews, this exceptionally popular resistance band set has quite a cult following on Amazon. Reviewers noted that they love the set's versatility and how easy it is to travel with. It includes five latex-free bands of varying resistance (from "X-Light" to "X-Heavy"), plus a soft carrying case. All in all, it's a lightweight set that's incredibly easy to toss in your suitcase or backpack. One reviewer wrote: "I am new to resistance band workouts but I am in love with these! They are affordable, easy to travel with, and perfect for use at home. There are thousands of free videos on YouTube featuring workouts that I can do with these, and they've added some much needed strength training to my running routine."

2. The Best With Handles Black Mountain Products Single Resistance Band $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer to have a little bit more grip, this is one of the best resistance bands with handles. The band is super durable and available in a huge range of resistance strengths (from 2-4 pounds to 70-75 pounds). The high-quality rubber is snap-resistant and 99% latex free. Best of all, it comes with a door anchor for even more versatility. The only drawback is that this option doesn't come as a set — you have to buy each band individually. One reviewer wrote: "I love this for travel- I have it packed in my duffel for a weekend trip right now. It is super compact and easy to pack. The (actual) rubber part is good quality. I've [used] some of these from target and they seem like they will snap, but this is sturdy. As for the use... The handles have a really easy grip [...] I would 100% recommend this to anyone, especially if they are on the go or travel and need a little toning in between."

3. The Most Durable SPRI Braided Xertube Resistance Band Exercise Cords $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This heavy resistance band ranks among the most durable on the market. Rather than a single-strand of material, it's designed with thick braids of heavy-duty rubber tubing. This provides exceptional strength (please read: no snapping), as well as top-notch flexibility and stretch. Although you sacrifice a bit of weight and bulk for the extra durability, it's nevertheless fairly lightweight and compact, making them great for travel. Like the previous pick, it doesn't come as a set, though you can choose from five different levels of resistance (or buy a few to make your own set). One reviewer wrote: "I bought these to maintain fitness while traveling [...] These do a great job of stretching and pumping while on the road and are very light and compact to fit in luggage [...] These are now a fixture in my luggage for fitness maintenance when traveling, along with the perfect pushup device."