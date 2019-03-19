If you've ever used a fork to crush your mashed potatoes, then you know. It doesn't quite cut it. Fact: The creamiest mashed potatoes can only be achieved with one of the best potato mashers. Luckily, when shopping around for a potato masher, you'll find a few stand out models that are universally lauded by critics and foodies alike.

Most potato mashers are designed with one of two types of handles: either a stick or a horizontal handle. Of the two, horizontal handles are generally easier to grip since they're shaped like a handlebar and you can clutch them with your whole palm. They also allow you to press down on them with your maximum upper body strength, which can take some of the effort out of the endeavor. But, stick handles can still get the job done and will take up less space when you need to store them in your kitchen.

There are also two common types of mashing surfaces, perforated plates and wired, zig-zag-shaped heads. To make a short story even shorter, perforated plates are harder to clean, but better at mashing potatoes. Ultimately, the right masher for you will depend on your personal preferences.

And, if you want to take it one step further, consider a potato ricer. These make fast work of crushing potatoes by pressing the potato into a perforated surface using a crank to mash it up.

But, these potatoes are not going to mash themselves. Keep scrolling for the best potato mashers.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered OXO Good Grips Smooth Potato Masher $13 Amazon See On Amazon For the most effortless mashing experience, this stainless steel potato masher is the way to go. Not only does the fine-grid plate make it easy to use this on potatoes, but it can also work through produce like squash, pumpkin, and even cooked apples. The horizontal handle allows for more control when you're mashing, and reviewers even remark that it's the perfect height to give you great leverage when pressing down on your potatoes. Best yet, the entire kitchen tool is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. But, don't take my word for it. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers have weighed in. One fan says, "I was able to mash 7 large potatoes into creamy perfection within 10 seconds. I've never been able to do that before. Better than even a food processor. The handle is shorter than most mashers, allowing superior leverage. Plus, the size and design of the mashing head allow the potatoes to freely squish through the masher, making it easier and not allowing overmashing. The potatoes are mashed perfectly."

2 The Runner Up KUPKO Stainless Steel Potato Masher $10 Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite potato masher has a lot of the same features the best overall does: a stainless steel, gridded mashing plate, an ergonomic handle, and glowing reviews from cooks who have tried it out and love it. It's also dishwasher safe (more on this in a second) and can crush all manner of veggies. While this masher is a bit more affordable than the one above, some reviewers report that it might rust after a few trips through your dishwasher. For a longer-lasting masher, you're better investing the extra money up front.

3 The Best Wired Head OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Potato Masher $12 Amazon See On Amazon While wired mashers require a bit more effort than a gridded mashing surface, they can still mash up nearly anything. And this masher boasts a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating on Amazon with hundreds of fans praising it. The large, soft handle has a hole in it so you can easily hang it on any nearby kitchen hook, and its built-in, non-slip grips give you extra control over your mashing. Even better, it's dishwasher safe. One reviewer raved, "So far I have to say that this is the best masher I've ever had, and at 65, I have had or used any number of them. The "wire" portion is solid, sturdy and will never bend. The handle is long, has an adequate circumference and is padded, making it easy to grip and at the same time, comfortable. To top it all off, the end of the handle has extra padding on it so when you bear down it doesn't feel uncomfortable. Great product and worth the price!"

4 The Most Affordable Good Cook Classic Chrome Potato Masher $4 Amazon See On Amazon This is the most affordable potato masher money can buy. But, with that low price (just $4!), you'll sacrifice a few key benefits that the other mashers on this list offer. First, this is made of chrome, not stainless steel, making it a little more susceptible to rust, especially when you put it in the dishwasher. Secondly, because it's less sturdy than other mashers on this list, you're better off saving this one for smaller jobs or precooked potatoes. One fan puts it best, "It may not be a super fancy one but it gets the job done! The price is perfect I compared to those at Walmart and other discount stores like Big Lots and it beat their prices! Thanks this is a must have in every kitchen."