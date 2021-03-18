Thanks to their warm and stylish design, moccasin slippers make for fantastic footwear when the weather drops. When shopping for the best moccasin slippers, you'll want to consider the material of the inner lining, whether or not the outsole is waterproof, and of course, the style.

While the lining in some slippers is made from a faux fur or wool that's soft and warm, you may want to opt for a moccasin with a thinner interior lining if your feet tend to get hot in shoes and slippers. This decision will come down to your style preference and personal needs.

Consider the outsole as well. Waterproof outsoles will allow you to wear your pair as indoor and outdoor slippers, which is a big bonus if you need to run to your mailbox or take the dog out. But, keep in mind, most moccasins are designed with a suede or suede-like upper that isn't waterproof, so this style of slipper is really better suited for light outdoor use.

If you aren't exactly sure how to find the best moccasin slippers for you, here's a round-up of some the best options on the market to help you narrow it down.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered FANTURE Women’s Moccasin Slippers $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These stylish micro-suede moccasin slippers are designed with a memory foam inner sole that cradles your feet, and extra padding at the heel for more support. They also feature a waterproof rubber sole, so you can wear them outside to grab the mail. Made from luxe faux fur, the interior lining feels like slipping your feet into a cloud every time you put these slippers on. This option comes in nine different colors so you can find the one that best matches your style. According to one reviewer: "Guys these are amazing even without the socks [these] are actually super warm. These are a great buy for the price and I honestly think they are right up there with some of the more expensive ones with their quality." Available sizes: 6 - 11

2. Also Great: A Moccasin-Style Sherpa That Are Machine Washable RockDove Women's Brea Button Moc Slipper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These sherpa-fleece slippers feature a textured rubber outsole so you can wear them on slippery floors with confidence. While you could attempt wearing these outside, they're really best for indoor wear. They also have a cushy memory foam insole for added comfort. And, while the exterior is made of a sherpa-fleece fabric, the interior lining is on the thinner side, so these will be a better pick for anyone whose feet tend to sweat in shoes. Best yet, these slippers are machine washable. You can pick from one of three neutral styles. According to one reviewer: "I love these slippers! I love them so much that a week after buying a pair I bought another pair! They feel like mittens for my feet. I love that I can just throw them in the washer and dryer." Available sizes: 5 - 12

3. Best Open-Back Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Women's Moccasin Slippers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These cozy moccasin slippers feature an open back so you can easily slide your feet in and out. That said, there's no shortage of cozy features on these slippers. They have a plush faux-fur lining and a memory foam insole that forms to the shape of your foot for an extremely comfortable fit. On top of that, the upper is made with flexible micro-suede to give you just the right balance of support and flexibility, and the anti-skid waterproof outsole helps with stability and is perfect for stepping outside for a quick trip to the mailbox. This pair comes in five different styles and has the backing of more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. According to one reviewer: "They are so soft and the memory foam feels as if you are walking on clouds! I can not say this enough I love this product and I wear them all the time now!" Available sizes: 5 - 12