Whether you live in a climate with unpredictable weather, travel frequently, or just like to err on the side of caution, it's a good idea to have an umbrella handy — especially one that doesn't take up a lot of space. The best mini umbrellas offer total protection from the elements and measure around 12 inches or under when collapsed, allowing you to store them in your bag, glove compartment, or even your pocket.

As you shop for a mini umbrella, the most important factor to look at is, unsurprisingly, size. While the average canopy diameter of a standard umbrella is around 40 inches or under (for use by a single adult), the more critical dimension is its length when collapsed. To be truly compact and portable, an umbrella should measure around a foot or less. One pick below is even small enough to fit in a coat pocket, clocking in at just over six inches long.

Beyond that, you'll want to consider the other features you prefer in an umbrella, like whether it has an automatic or manual open/close function, if it offers UV protection, and the degree of wind resistance it provides. An umbrella with a double-vented canopy will allow wind to pass through instead of getting trapped under it (and, inevitably, flipping inside out). Likewise, the more ribs an umbrella has (aka the metal arms that give the canopy its structure), the more support it will offer, so look for an option with eight or nine ribs if you need extra wind protection.

Scroll on to shop four of the best mini umbrellas to instantly upgrade your rain-gear arsenal — and lighten up your load.

1. The Overall Best Mini Umbrella Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 10,200 five-star ratings (and Wirecutter's pick for the best umbrella, period), this compact umbrella from Repel is a certified fan favorite for its ability to withstand heavy wind and rain. That's thanks to its sturdy Teflon coating that instantly repels water, as well as a double-vented canopy. The Teflon coating helps moisture dry quickly, too, so you can pop it back in your bag without soaking everything else in it. Other key specs include nine resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs, a rubber grip on the handle, an automatic open/close button, and an included travel sleeve. It's the heaviest pick on this list, though several Amazon shoppers noted that its heft makes it more effective at protecting against the elements. Promising review: "Small enough to fit in my large purse, but sturdy enough to withstand the wind and rain! I've purchased several small travel-size umbrellas in the past, and they've all been junk. Slightest wind will turn them inside out and render them useless. The Repel is sturdy, opens easily, yet its small enough to be convenient to tote around, just in case! Bonus points for being such a cute, bright yellow color!" Size: 11.5 inches (length folded), 37 inches (canopy diameter)

Weight: 15 ounces

Available colors: 11

2. The Best Pocket-Sized Mini Umbrella GAOYAING Compact Travel Umbrella $10 | Amazon See On Amazon At just over six inches long when collapsed, this mini umbrella is one of the most compact umbrellas you can find on Amazon. Its hardware is made of a mix of durable but lightweight fiberglass and steel, and the canopy is a water-repellent polyester that offers UPF 50+ protection (because UV light can still sneak through on cloudy or overcast days). It has an automatic close, but you'll have to open it manually — simply push the ring up the shaft until it locks in place. Keep in mind that if you opt for this super-lightweight option, you may be sacrificing sturdiness — some reviewers noted that it doesn't hold up against strong winds as it's not vented; though either the six- or eight-rib design can handle light winds without a problem. Promising review: "I hike a lot and end up walking miles upon miles. It's so nice to have rain protection without having to lug around a bulky umbrella. This one really 'fits the bill' because it is small enough and light enough to fit in my front hip pocket so easily that I can forget it's even there. It seems to be well made and the canopy is large enough to keep a person dry. So far, it's an excellent product." Available sizes: 2 (option with 6 ribs is 6.7 inches (length folded) and 34 inches (canopy diameter), option with 8 ribs is 6.9 inches (length folded) and 39 inches (canopy diameter)

Weight: less than 7 ounces

Available colors: 9

3. The Best Inverted Umbrella LANBRELLA Reverse Travel Umbrella $21 | Amazon See On Amazon While most popular reverse umbrellas measure around 32 inches when collapsed (or larger), this inverted umbrella hits just over a foot long, making it a super compact alternative. The thing that's so great about inverted umbrellas? They fold up inside out, which keeps the water inside when closed, instead of dripping in your car, on the floor, or in your purse. This one is made with eight fiberglass ribs that are sturdy enough to resist wind, despite its lack of vents; a water-repellent polyester canopy; and an automatic open/close button. Lastly, it comes in 23 color and print options, so you can pick one up to suit every mood. Promising review: "I had heard of reverse closing umbrellas but when I looked at them they were just too large, so I never bought one. Then appeared LANBRELLA, a travel size reverse closing umbrella. It arrived quickly and a couple of days later it was pouring sheets of rain in Philadelphia. The LANBRELLA gave me good cover from the pouring rain and I stayed dry. When I got to the car I closed the umbrella and voila the outside (inside really) was dry. No wet umbrella next to me in the car." Size: 12.6 inches (length folded), 41 inches (diameter), 13.6 ounces

Available colors: 23