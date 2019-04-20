There's nothing better than a sizzling steak or burger on the grill — that is, if you're confident in your skills. Here's the good news: Not only are the best meat thermometers for grills simple to use, they can also help you grill a perfect piece of meat without a hitch, every single time.

Before you buy, be honest about which type of griller you are. While a lot of people tend to hover around the grill, constantly poking at their meat, I, for one, am not like that. I'm more likely to get caught up in another task and burn my burgers to a crisp. If you're like me, you may want to invest in a wireless meat thermometer that checks on your meat for you and beeps when it's ready. But if you tend to stay close to the grill, you may save money by buying a digital option without the bells and whistles.

Consider is your own comfort level when it comes to cooking meat. For example, if you feel confident in your skills, a simple, basic meat thermometer may be the right choice for you. But if you aren't really sure just how pink your steak should be in the middle, you may want to splurge on a super accurate digital or laser thermometer instead.

No matter which way you go, the best meat thermometer for grills can take all the stress out of the task. Keep scrolling and you'll be grilling in no time.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered ThermoPro TP-07 Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer $36 Amazon See On Amazon With over 3,000 positive reviews, this wireless meat thermometer from ThermoPro is a show-stealer. First, this unit comes with both a transmitter and receiver, which are already synced when you open the package — just pop in the batteries and they're ready to use. The stainless steel probe is pre-set with standard cooking temperatures for a variety of meats, and the backlit LCD screen helps you see the temp, no matter when you're grilling. Plus, you can even walk up to 300 feet away from your grill if you keep the second device on you. It'll alert you when your meat's reached the ideal cooking temperature. Both novice and expert grillers can't say enough good things about this thermometer for the price. What fans say: "There are a lot more expensive grill thermometers out there, and I admit I was hesitant to get this less expensive version as a gift for my son-in-law, but I figured I could get him a "better" one at a later date if he actually found it useful. No need! This very reasonably priced thermometer has all the bells and whistles and works great every time. The receiver has an excellent range, and food comes out perfectly cooked every time."

2. The Runner-Up: A No-Contact Infrared Thermometer Etekcity 1022D Dual Laser Digital Infrared Temperature Gun $24 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this infrared thermometer by Etekcity extremely easy to use, it also requires zero clean-up. To gauge your meat's internal temperature, just point this thermometer gun directly at your steak and click the button. The temperature shows up immediately on the digital display screen without ever touching your meat. Even better? You can use this device to measure the temperature of just about anything, not just your meat, so you get a ton of use out of this handy little unit. The only downside to this option is that some reviewers mention you can't wander too far from your grill; the farther away you take a temperature, the less accurate it is. However, most reviewers insist this product is well worth it, all things considered. What fans say: "This device is probably the best single purchase that I have made on Amazon in my three-plus years of Prime membership. It functions wonderfully as a distance thermometer, shining a tiny red dot on what I'm measuring and, based on comparison with a thermoscan camera at work, is pretty accurate across a range of temperatures from 0°F up to about 400°F."

3. The Best Turner Fork Option Grille Perfect Digital Meat Thermometer $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a multifunctional grilling tool, this digital meat thermometer doubles as a turner fork. The 16-inch long handle ensures you stay far away from the heat, and the stainless steel probes easily pierce through any type of meat. Plus, taking your meat's temperature is super simple. Just insert it into the center and watch the temperature appear on the digital screen within seconds. The only downside? This turner fork doesn't come with a wireless device, so you'll have to stick close to the grill with this one. What fans say: "I love to cook and my husband loves to grill, but who wants to take the time and stand there and hold the thermometer for up to 2 minutes to see if it is done[?] This one was quick to read and easy to clean. an "A" in my book!"