If you're looking for an easy way to keep your kitchen a little more organized while simultaneously upgrading your aesthetic, a great fruit bowl can make a big difference. The best fruit bowls are large enough to hold multiple pieces of fruit without bruising, and are made from breathable materials to help keep fruit fresh.

Fruit bowls are typically made from either metal wire, stoneware, or wood. Open metal wire bowls not only look great, but also allow for more air flow, which can help keep fruits fresh longer. Wooden fruit bowls can have a pleasing aesthetic, and have the benefit of doubling as salad bowls or serving vessels, but keep in mind that some fruits won't stay fresh for as long in this type of bowl.

If you keep bananas on a regular basis, a banana hanger is a kitchen must-have too. They not only help prevent bruising, but they also keep bananas away from other fruit. This is important because bananas, as well as fruits like apples and pears, release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening of nearby fruit. Some fruit bowls come with banana hangers attached, but they can be bought separately too.

To find the best fruit bowl to fit your needs and style, check out my picks below.

1. This Modern Fruit Bowl With A Glam Gold Finish

Material: metal

Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 3 inches

This sleek fruit bowl has an angular design that looks right at home in a modern kitchen. It's crafted from metal with an open frame that will help keep your fruit fresh, and a glossy golden finish that looks so chic. If you choose to buy multiple bowls, these can also be stacked when empty for easy storage.

One fan raved: “This really changed the look of the space I put it in even though it's a small item. Adds an edgy/modern feel. Works well to hold fruits and veggies or whatever else you feel like using it for. Haven't had an issue with anything falling through the triangle spaces. Very happy with it overall”

Available colors: 3

2. A Wooden Bowl With A Natural Shape

Material: wood

Dimensions: 3 x 12.5 x 5 inches

This lovely fruit bowl is crafted from wood, and features a wavy rim and an organic shape. It has a cherry finish and visible wood grain detailing that make it a great accent piece, and it can also be used as a salad bowl or a serving dish. Keep in mind that this bowl should be hand-washed with gentle soap, and since it doesn't allow for a ton of airflow, some fruits might not last as long as they would in a wire bowl.

One fan raved: “I got this fruit bowl to hold all of our fruit in the kitchen in a clean way. Having a white kitchen, I wanted wood so it could look modern and fresh. This is the perfect bowl: it fits a good amount of fruit, is easy to clean, very aesthetically pleasing. I am happy with this purchase especially for the price.”

3. This Bamboo Fruit Bowl With A Hook For Bananas

Material: bamboo, steel

Dimensions: 11.8 x 11 x 4.7 inches

Store your bananas without bruising them, and keep apples, oranges, and other fruits fresh with this fruit bowl and banana hanger. The fruit bowl is made from bamboo with a wavy rim for a clean look, and the banana hanger is made from two steel hooks with an espresso finish. This set also comes with a nonslip pad for added stability.

One fan raved: “It looks great on my countertop and fits my modern decor. The bowl fits a good amount of fruits and is easy to clean because the surface is completely smooth. Not too big, not too small. The balance is good too so that bananas can hang even when there are no fruits in the bowl.”

4. This Two-Tiered Fruit Bowl With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon

Material: metal

Dimensions: lower basket 11.8 x 4.6 inches, upper basket 10 x 3 inches

This Simple Houseware fruit bowl has two tiers to give you even more space to store all your fruit. It's made from metal with swirled accents and a classic bronze finish. This fruit bowl is also a fan favorite on Amazon with almost 9,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers attested that it helps keep their kitchen counters more organized than ever.

One fan raved: “It is perfect. Allowed us to get the random fruit off the counter and it holds quite a bit. Assembly was a piece of cake, had it done in about 5 minutes.”