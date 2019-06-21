Packing for a trip can be a nightmare — especially when it comes to lugging around a suitcase full of shoes. You want to make sure your shoes are comfortable, for sure, but you also don't want to have to wear sneakers with every outfit. The good news? The best flats for walking can protect your feet and keep you comfy without compromising on style.

No matter if you're walking around your city or going on a long trip, comfort and support are the most important factors in choosing a shoe. The most comfortable flats on the market usually have a special insole or insert for added support. Some options include high-density memory foam that molds to the shape of your foot or a sweat-wicking microfiber liner that repels odor. Other flats even feature inserts that can be removed or replaced.

You'll also want to consider the weather you're trekking through. For example, if you'll be in a rainy area with lots of puddles, you'll want to invest in waterproof flats with a rubber sole to keep your feet dry. But if the weather's a bit drier, your options are more open. You could even opt for suede or leather flats that stretch and bend as you move throughout the day.

No matter which way you go, finding the best flats for walking is key. Here's a roundup of some of the best options out there to help you narrow down your choices.

1. A Stretchy Flat With Comfortable Memory Foam Insert Hush Puppies Chaste Ballet Flat $71 | Amazon See On Amazon These adorable ballet flats are made from buttery soft leather that stretches as your feet swell slightly throughout the day. The elastic band at the heel keep them firmly in place, and the thick rubber outsole acts as an additional shock absorber to protect your feet. And the best part? The insole is made from luxe memory foam that cradles your feet for maximum comfort and support. They come in 37 different colors for you to choose from. What walkers say: "HUSH PUPPIES ARE PERFECT. My feet don't sweat [because] the inside is a natural- a breathable suede material. And they're cushioned. The band isn't too tight and is a soft-enough material that it doesn't pinch the backs of heels. The insides are a soft leather so my toes don't get blisters. AT LAST!"

2. An Affordable Ballet Flat Made Of Soft Patent Leather CINAK Slip-On Ballet Flat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a textured sole to keep you from slipping, these ballet flats are a great pick for walkers. They're comprised of patent leather and a rubber sole, so they're durable enough to stand up to nearly any weather you encounter when you're out and about. These are easy to slip on and off if you're in a hurry, and even have a one-year warranty should you run into any issues. Best yet, they come in 11 different colors, so you can dress them up and dress them down however you'd like. What walkers say: "Loved these shoes! I'm normally a 7, and I got a 7, and they fit perfectly! I have VERY wide feet, and I had no trouble wearing these. I walked day and night in them all around my trip to Thailand, and they held up perfectly... Perfect walking shoes that don't LOOK like gross walking shoes. Five stars! I'm STILL wearing them, after a month of backpacking!"

3. A Leather Flat With Plenty Of Cushioning & A Hidden Wedge Naturalizer Women's Brittany Ballet Flat $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from super-soft suede, this versatile ballet flat isn't exactly flat — it features a hidden 1.5-inch wedge under the lining. It also features dual-density cushioning and a specially contoured footbed so that your foot is literally cradled as you're walking. Plus, the outsole is textured to prevent slipping and sliding no matter where you're trekking. Some reviewers swear these shoes have eliminated their chronic foot and ankle pain. They come in nine neutral colors, so you can pick one to match your style. What walkers say: "I suffer from plantar fasciitis and these shoes have helped TREMENDOUSLY! I don't know what it is but I no longer wake up with awful heal pain like I did from my other ballet flats. Worth the price!"