There are tons of perks to lash extensions (read: ditching your curler for good), but they can be a lot of work, too. For one, you absolutely have to invest in a special cleanser, and only the best face washes for eyelash extensions keep your lashes clean, soft, and debris-free. The key is finding one that's powerful enough to cleanse your lashes without affecting the adhesive. That's a tricky balance to strike.

One tip is to search for an eyelash cleanser with an applicator brush. That way, you can target your lashes while avoiding the adhesive line and your eyes.

You also want to keep in mind your own sensitivities when it comes to your skin, eyes, and lash extensions. For example, if you have sensitive eyes or skin, you may want to consider an all-natural eyelash extension wash that will be less likely to cause skin conditions to flair up. Or if your extensions are starting to dry out, consider opting for a two-in-one cleanser and conditioning to seal in moisture.

With so many options on the market, it's not exactly easy to find a great eyelash face wash that suits all your needs. Here's a round-up of some of the best of the best to help you narrow it down.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: Stacy Lash Eyelash Extension Shampoo and Applicator Stacy Lash Eyelash Extension Shampoo and Applicator $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this professional-grade eyelash wash really effective, but it's super gentle on your skin, too. This cleanser features a lightweight formula that's completely free of sulfates, parabens, and harsh oils and chemical compounds. Plus, the soft-bristled brush makes it easier than ever to use. Just pump a small amount of the cleanser directly onto the brush and allow it to foam up. Then, just brush it onto your lash extensions and wipe clean. Your lashes turn out soft, spotless, and totally mascara-free. Over a thousand Amazon reviewers insist this product is the best of the best. According to one reviewer: "Let me start by saying, I’ve been lashing my clients with Stacy Lash products for now going on 2 years. [It] is amazing no red eyes and very soft on my clients and makes them feel like they actual took a lash bath lol. I ABSOLUTELY recommend this to all lash technicians."

2. Runner-Up: Chrissanthie Eyelid Cleanser Chrissanthie Eyelid Cleanser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it doesn't come with an applicator brush, this all-natural eyelash wash triples as a makeup remover, lash cleanser, and face wash all in one, so you don't have to spend a small fortune on multiple products. Its hypoallergenic formula includes soothing ingredients like citrus and tea tree extracts, both of which are natural antibacterial agents. And even though this cleanser is powerful enough to disinfect your lids and lashes, it won't break down the adhesive, so you're totally safe to use it as much as you want. According to one reviewer: "I have used this product for two years now and it is gentle on the eyes, doesn't burn or irritate this delicate area. I especially love that I can keep my false lashes, lash extensions clean and fresh looking. It extends the life of my lashes and doesn't not interfere with the adhesive glue. I highly recommend this product!"

3. Best For Sensitive Eyes: Beau Lashes Eyelash Extension Foam Cleanser Shampoo and Brush Beau Lashes Eyelash Extension Foam Cleanser Shampoo and Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have allergies or sensitive eyes in general, this extremely gentle eyelash wash is a miracle in a bottle. Not only is this formula hypoallergenic, but it's free from any alcohol, parabens, sulfates, and more. And, because it comes with its own applicator brush, those with sensitivities will be able to be even gentler on their lashes. It's also vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel confident knowing you're using a safe product. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this product because it makes my lashes feel so clean and love the brush it comes with! The foam lather is perfect as it is light and does not weigh down your lashes. [This] lash shampoo doesn't burn your eyes. Overall, I love it and would definitely buy it again!"