When you're shopping for an eyebrow filler, an eyebrow pomade with a smooth texture and pigmented formula is a good option. The best eyebrow pomades are long-lasting and easy to apply, and they offer buildable coverage, which gives you the option of applying the product lightly for barely-there definition or more heavily for bolder, sculpted brows, all depending on your preferences. These eyebrow pomades also come in multiple shades so you can find one to suit your hair color.

While traditional eyebrow pomades come in pots, you can also find eyebrow pomades in pencil form, which makes them incredibly easy to use with a flick of the wrist and a convenient option to have on hand for on-the-go use. Some eyebrow pomades are packaged with an included angled brushes for precise application and spoolies to comb brows and/or blend the product.

Although most eyebrow pomades are tinted, there are also clear varieties on the market, one of which is listed below in the form of a powder-pomade set that offers natural coverage and long-lasting wear. And if you're looking for a pomade that can weather the elements, make sure to opt for a waterproof formula.

From a fan-favorite potted option to an easy-to-use pencil, here are five of the best eyebrow pomades you can find online — plus, an incredible brush that makes applying the product practically effortless.

1. The Overall Best

Despite being the most expensive option on my list, this Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade is a cult-favorite eyebrow product — and it's easy to see why. The vegan, cruelty-free pomade is waterproof and highly pigmented. The creamy formula allows for smooth application, making it easy to blend and create delicate hair-like strokes. Reviewers have reported that it truly “lasts all day long.” One fan described it as “pigmented & worth it,” adding, “I’ve been using ABH pomade for 4 years now. I’m in love with product and formula.”

This pomade doesn't include a spoolie or angled brush, so you'll need to buy your own if you don't already have them.

Promising Amazon review: “Absolutely love this product! Last time I bought I used one for an entire year and I pretty much use it everyday except for the weekends. Great color and lasts all day. I can’t think of any other product I’d want to use on my eyebrows!”

Available shades: 11

2. The Best Brow Pomade Pencil

Not only is this Rimmel pomade a really good deal, it's also super easy to use due to its easy-to-blend formula and pencil style, according to reviewers. Plus, the waterproof formula is designed for 24-hour, smudge-free wear.

One trade-off with this cheap eyebrow pomade is that it's currently only available in two shades — but on the plus side, several reviewers have reported that it's a particularly good option for blondes.

Since this is a pencil, you'll want to snag a solid sharpener to use when the tip gets dull.

Promising Amazon review: “I really love this brow pomade. It goes on smooth and fills in brows nicely. Doesn't smudge and blends well with my brows.”

Available shades: 2

3. The Best Budget Potted Pomade

Maybelline New York's TattooStudio brow pomade is both waterproof, affordable, and highly pigmented — and it even comes with its own angled brush and spoolie to get you started. The potted pomade is buildable and the long-lasting formula helps to seamlessly sculpt and define brows. In fact, reviewers have raved that the product blends “beautifully” and “flawlessly.” According to the manufacturer, the product is smudge-proof and also offers 24-hour wear.

Promising Amazon review: “I have been looking for a smudge proof eyebrow pomade for a looooong time. Tried many ranging in price and this is by far the best one! Lasts all day, doesn’t smudge and sweat proof too!”

Available shades: 8

4. The Best Clear Pomade (With Tinted Powder)

This Revlon brow kit includes a clear pomade, as well as a pigmented brow powder, dual-ended angled brush, and spoolie. Use the waxy pomade on its own to subtly shape brows and hold them in place, or apply the tinted powder for a bolder look — plus, you can opt to use the powder wet or dry. Reviewers love that the kit is easy to toss in a purse and take with you. This eyebrow pomade isn't waterproof, but it is formulated to last up to 24 hours.

Promising Amazon review: “I have tried a lot of brow products. This is the best one. Nice color, stays on. Doesn't clump or look artificial. Easy to use. Doesn't dry out.”

Available shades: 4

Also Great: Keshima 2-In-1 Eyebrow Brush & Spoolie

If your pomade doesn't come with a brow brush, you'll want to get your own. With an angled brush and a spoolie at the ends, this option has everything you need to shape brows, apply product, and blend it in. One fan raved, “The brush side has the right amount of firmness and the spoolie on the other end is great for combing brows before applying color.” The brush is made with synthetic hair and has a sturdy wooden handle.

Promising Amazon review: “This brush is awesome. The bristles are soft and great for use with a pomade. My eyebrow game has definitely improved.”