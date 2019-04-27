There's nothing better than crawling under a fluffy comforter at the end of a long day; however, if you've ever shopped for bedding, you know it can be be expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is full of high-quality comforters at reasonable prices — the tricky thing is knowing where to find them. To help you out, I've made a list of the best cheap comforters on Amazon, according to both reviewers and my own research. When making my decisions, I looked at the following features:

Comfort: Does the material feel soft against your skin? Is the filling evenly distributed, or does it tend to bunch up? How cozy do reviewers say it feels overall?

With all of these factors in mind, take a scroll though my list below of the best cheap comforters to find the perfect fit for your bedroom.

1. The Overall Best AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set $45 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with fluffy down alternative, this affordable bed comforter is as warm and cozy as it gets. The two-sided blanket, which has more than 700 reviews, features silky, micro-mink polyester on one side and soft, faux sherpa fleece on the other. The box-stitching helps keep the filling evenly distributed. Best of all, it's machine-washable and comes with two pillow shams. What fans say: "This is super soft and cozy. I'm in love. It's like sleeping in a cloud ... The pillow cases are a tad small for a king pillow, but I was able to stuff mine in and it worked perfectly. Keeps you warm!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

2. The Most Budget-Friendly Utopia Bedding All Season Comforter $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: All of the selections on this list are thrifty, but this cheap down alternative takes it one step further. It only costs 25 bucks, yet it offers exceptional warmth, comfort, and temperature control. Reviewers says it's warm when you need it to be, but it doesn't get so hot that you overheat. It has durable, box-pattern stitching that prevents the filling from bunching up while also looking sleek and classy. Like the first selection, it is fully machine-washable What fans say: "IT'S AMAZING! It seriously keeps me warm but also keeps me cool when I want to be. It's completely soft and I totally recommend it!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

3. The Best Goose Down Comforter DOWNCOOL 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter $60 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Real goose down tends to be pricy, however, this comfy budget comforter blends down with goose feathers, making it much more affordable. The inside is full of a fluffy, feather-down blend, while the outside is made from soft, hypoallergenic cotton. Like my previous pick, it has box stitching that keeps the filling from collecting. The thin, lightweight design makes it better suited for moderate climates (it won't be thick enough for super cold regions, though). Although the instructions say it should be dry cleaned, numerous reviewers say they've machine-washed it without any problems. What fans say: "Very happy with this purchase. It came exactly as it was described and looks just like picture. Super comfy, light weight yet warm. If you’re looking for lightweight down comforter with affordable pricing... this is the way to go!" Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King