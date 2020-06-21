The 4 Best Cheap Beach Towels

A good beach towel is a summer must-have, but you don’t have to spend a lot to get one that’s high in quality. The best cheap beach towels are soft and absorbent without being expensive. Many beach towels are made of absorbent cotton, frequently designed with loops to pull more water in for better absorbency, but there are other types of towels out there. The ideal towel for you will depend on your preferences — cotton terry cloth towels are thick for comfortable lounging, lightweight Turkish cotton towels are quick to dry, and if you don’t mind a departure from cotton, microfiber towels are also quick-drying, plus they are able to repel sand.

Beach towels come in a wide range of sizes, with an average beach towel measuring roughly 30 by 60 inches in size. Some oversized beach towels can be 30 by 70 inches or larger. You can also find trendy rounded microfiber beach towels, which make sunbathing simple by giving you plenty of space to move with the sun — without having to get up and move your towel.

In general, many towels come in cute and colorful designs to help you make a statement while relaxing at the beach. Be sure to pick a towel you think is cute!

To help you narrow your options, here’s my list of the best cheap beach towels on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Cheap Beach Towel Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel (4-Pack) $41 | Amazon See On Amazon The Utopia stripe beach towel set is a budget-friendly pick that comes in a four-pack. Multipacks are a great way to save money on towels, with these ones coming out to just around $10 each. The 30 by 60-inch towels are 100% cotton, which makes them soft and ideal for comfortable lounging at the beach or poolside. The cotton terry cloth fabric has loops on both sides of the towel for extra absorbency and can handle multiple washes without losing its luxurious feel. Nab these in one of two multi-colored four-packs, or in a four-pack of blue, green, orange, or yellow striped towels. According to a fan: “I was pleasantly surprised at the thickness of the towels, much better than some thinner cheap beach towels I had bought in the past. I have used them several times at the pool since taking them to the beach, and I am still very happy with my purchase.”

2. The Best Cheap Turkish Towel Nature Is Gift Natural Turkish Cotton Towel $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This Turkish cotton towel is another affordable option for beach lovers. This super-thin 39 by 71-inch towel has been pre-washed for extra softness and will become even softer with every wash. It’s made of 100% certified Turkish cotton and is both very absorbent and quick-drying, making it ideal for a day at the beach or pool. It's also machine-washable for extra convenience. This towel comes in a variety of pastel and neutral colors and patterns to make your beach setup extra chic, down to its decorative tassels. (If Turkish towels are your new obsession, check out this list for even more options.) According to a fan: “We made the switch to Turkish towels and love how quickly they dry, how we never have mildew smells, and how long and wide they are so you can be completely covered when you want to wrap up after a shower. They make a nice beach spread, dry quickly in the hotel, and are compact.”

3. The Best Cheap Microfiber Beach Towel XULE Microfiber Beach Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Xule microfiber beach towel is another inexpensive option. The 30 by 60-inch towel is highly absorbent, and Amazon reviewers report that the microfiber material makes shaking off sand a breeze. It’s also lightweight and portable, so you can roll it up and take it with you anywhere, whether you’re spending the day by at the beach, or packing for a longer vacation. Nab this towel in one of four vibrant, beachy patterns and prepare to chill. According to a fan: “No more lugging heavy wet towels from the beach! The colors were pretty and bright. The towel is soft, light, and thin because it is microfiber. It is absorbent, and I could pack 6 of them in my beach bag and have room for other stuff.”