Camping is an amazing adventure but tripping over a tree branch en route to the bathroom isn't — that's why you need a good flashlight. The best camping flashlights are built to be extra rugged and durable in order to survive your trek into the wilderness. When purchasing a new flashlight, you'll want to keep the following things in mind:

Portability: Size matters when it comes to camping flashlights. Will your new gadget fit in your backpack easily? Is it light enough to carry around on hikes or other excursions? Aim for options that are small, lightweight, and extra compact.

Brightness: When you're venturing beyond your tent after dark, your flashlight needs to be bright enough to go the distance. Flashlight brightness is typically measured in lumens so keep an eye on this number knowing that the higher it is, the better. The options below range from 300 to 1,500 lumens.

Power type: Most camping flashlights are powered by lithium-ion batteries, some of which are designed to be conveniently charged by USB cord or solar power (though some also rely on single-use batteries). You choice is a matter of personal preference but think about this when you're shopping around and stick to lower light settings if you want your power to last longer.

In addition to these qualities, bonus features to consider include water-resistance, variable light settings, and multi-purpose functions like USB chargers or emergency radios. Check out the list below for a complete breakdown of the of the best camping flashlights to consider.

1. The Best Overall Energizer Advanced LED Flashlight $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 0.5 pound Dimensions: 12.5 x 3.1 x 5.2 inches Brightness: 1,500 lumens What's great about it: With almost 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this powerful yet highly portable device is one of the brightest flashlights on Amazon. It offers 19 hours of running time and the rugged aluminum body is also water-resistant. Not only that, it gives you the option of three light modes (high, low, and strobe), each of which feature unique technology that mimics daylight color. The powerful flashlight can illuminate areas of up to 700 feet, and it runs on six AA batteries, which are included. One reviewer says: "Bought this for hunting and camping. I was worried about it being dimmer than what it says, but I was pleasantly surprised! I took it on a trip this past week, and all 3 guys that came with me on the snake hunt were wowed. Everyone kept asking where I got it, and mentioning how bright it was."

2. The Budget Pick Amuoc Tactical Camping Flashlight $10 | Amaozn See On Amazon Weight: 0.19 ounce Dimensions: 3.94 x 1.57 x 1.57 inches Brightness: 1,000 lumens What great about it: If you're looking for a wallet-friendly choice, this is one of the best budget flashlights to add to your camping gear. The popular flashlight, which boasts 13,000-plus reviews, offers five settings and the ability to adjust light simply by rotating the torch head. You can power it with either three standard AAA batteries or a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The durable, water-resistant option is portable and capable of shining up to 1,000 feet. Not only that, it's the most lightweight option on this list. One reviewer says: "I bought this for my dad to use when he goes camping, and he loved it so much that I had to buy one for myself. It's sturdy, light, and made [of] good quality material. The light it projects for being such a light and small flashlight is terrific. If you're looking to buy a good quality flashlight to keep around the house in case of emergencies, or when you go camping, or to have in your car, buy this flashlight."

3. The Best Solar-Powered Option Lebote Tec Solar Power Tactical Flashlight $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 1.08 pounds Dimensions: 7.76 x 1.65 x 1.3 inches Brightness: 350 to 500 lumens What's great about it: For folks seeking a solar-powered option that's also compact, this is one of the best small flashlights for camping. With a long list of bells and whistles, it has a powerful battery life of four to seven hours (depending on the mode) and you can fit it in your backpack or day bag. It runs on a single lithium-ion battery (which is included), and it can be charged via solar power or USB. The durable flashlight has a 700-foot range and a zoomable head that offers a range of brightness. It also comes with additional tools and features, including a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, a power bank, a magnetic mounting bar, and five kinds of alarms. One reviewer says: "This is truly a multi-functional flashlight: from the red/blue flasher to BRIGHT headlight to standing work light to long-beam light, to the seat belt cutter (hope I never have to use this), to the various alarms. I haven't used the solar function but love the idea. It's small enough to stash almost anywhere. And much lighter weight with the included built-in 2000mAh 18650 battery instead of 6 C-batteries (and knowing I can charge it via USB is fantastic)! Inexpensive enough to have one in every vehicle, and great to give as gifts. RECOMMEND HIGHLY."

4. The Best Headlamp Black Diamond Cosmo 300 Headlamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 4 ounces Dimensions: 5 x 4 x 2 inches Brightness: 300 lumens What's great about it: Constructed with a durable waterproof body and a lightweight band, this is one of the best headlamps for camping. It runs for an impressive four hours, even on its highest light mode, and it can illuminate the path for more than 200 feet. The easy-to-operate switch makes lens selection a breeze and it comes with two AAA batteries. It's also fairly water-resistant too. One reviewer says: "I love my light! I take it everywhere with me. So worth the money. Battery life is also great. My husband and I have one each. Husband also have different black diamond ones too. But we love this one the most."