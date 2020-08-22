Just like bleach, the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide can wreak havoc on your fabrics and towels, leaving behind splotchy and discolored marks long after you've completed your skin care routine. But here's the good news: Not all towels are susceptible to benzoyl peroxide stains. To find the best benzoyl peroxide resistant towels, look for ones that have been identified as "bleach-safe" (or similarly, "vat-dyed") by the brand. Beyond that, pick your towels in the size that will work best for your needs.

Because any fabric that comes in direct contact with a benzoyl peroxide product has the potential to turn white, you can always opt to use a basic white towel in your bathroom as a preventative measure. Going with white towels also gives you more options in terms of sizing, as most bleach-safe towels are made for hair salons, and are all roughly 16 by 28 inches in size.

However, if you would prefer to go with a color or pattern that matches your decorative aesthetic, there are towels that are labeled by their manufacturers as "bleach-safe" or "bleach-resistant." As you shop, you may also come across the term "vat dyed," which is the name for a textile-dyeing process that helps towels resist bleaching and hold color better than with other methods.

If towels were colored in vats, that's a plus for keeping stains to a minimum but not always a guarantee, since other factors — like the temperature at which the fabric was dyed — will also affect its color retention. For that reason, make sure to check out what other shoppers are saying in the reviews section for the product as well.

With that in mind, the best bleach-resistant towels featured below come in several different colors and sizes, and have plenty of Amazon reviews to back up their claims.

Tip: In may be helpful to also add a set of benzoyl peroxide resistant sheets to your Amazon cart as well!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A 12-Pack Of Hand Towels For Your Hair And Face Arkwright Bleach Safe Salon Towels (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These vat-dyed, 16 by 28-inch hand towels are bleach-safe and come in a few classic colors, including Burgundy, charcoal (pictured), and eggplant. Apart from being stain-resistant, these 100% cotton towels get high marks from reviewers who report that they're impressed by how well they hold up even after several washes with bleach added to the washing machine. One reviewer's take: "We have had time to use these towels and really get to know the quality. They have great wear, they hold up very well and are super stain resistant! Would absolutely recommend these towels."

2. A Large, Bleach-Safe Beach Towel In A Pretty Chevron Print Fibertone Bleach Safe Beach Towel $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with 95% strong, ring-spun cotton, this large (35 by 70 inch) beach towel is so plush, you'll enjoy using it on the sand and at home. Plus, reviewers agree that the material gets even softer after the first wash. The towel is bleach-safe and fade-resistant, though you want to avoid using chlorine bleach in the wash. The chevron pattern is available in three colors, including peach (pictured), gray, and coral. One reviewer's take: "It’s the perfect thickness and very attractive with a chevron pattern and contrasting border that makes it look more expensive than it is. I very much like that it’s tough enough to wash, even with bleach. For the quality, price and size, it would be hard to find better."

3. A Set Of Organic White Bath Towels With A Cult-Like Following Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Towel (4-Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A set of white towels are naturally benzoyl peroxide-safe, but for an even more luxurious spa-like experience in your bathroom, these towels by Pizon are crafted from 100% organic cotton that's been certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard). They have amassed an average 4.5-star rating across more than 4,450 reviews on Amazon because they're not only super cozy, but they're thick and very absorbent, too. Beyond the 30 by 56-inch bath towels pictured above, they also come in other sizes, including hand towels. One reviewer's take: "I bought these towels several months ago and simply love them. Perfect size, great absorbency, and really soft. I wash them in cold water and use medium heat to dry. They're still like brand new."