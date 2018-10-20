There's nothing better than curling up in a soft, cozy blanket at the end of a long day. And for this reason, your quest for one of the softest throw blankets on the market is extremely valid.

While there are lots of comfortable blankets out there, you'll want to look for certain types of synthetic fibers in the fabric to ensure yours is undoubtedly soft. Faux fur, microfiber, and polyester fleece all provide that luxe hand feel and trap heat for total warmth. (Yes, they're great winter blankets, too.) Even better, the best fuzzy blankets are generally pretty affordable and often come in a variety of sizes and colors, making them easy to swap out or use as an accent to the rest of your room decor.

To guide your search for the comfiest throw, below, I've compiled a list of the best ones Amazon has to offer. They feel velvety-smooth, are versatile enough to use anywhere, and — here's the most important thing — are cozy enough to ensure you'll never want to leave your couch again. Want to up the hygge ante even more? Keep shopping, and check out the softest down comforters and the most comfortable pillows.

1 The Softest Throw Blanket Considering Material, Price & Reviews Featuring both a microfiber side and a Sherpa fleece side, BEDSURE's static-resistant fleece blanket is reversible for double the comfort — and it has 3,000 reviews on Amazon. BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Blanket Throw $26 Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches Material: microfiber and Sherpa fleece Color options: red, gray (pictured), teal, brown, camel, navy blue, purple, sage green, Carolina blue, dark gray, and Tiffany blue Machine washable? Yes. Notable review: "Love it! I love the knit on one side for looks, but the sherpa on the other side because it's soft to curl up with. Makes a great accent blanket on a white comforter. The only con is that the knit side does snag, and then the strings that are pulled loose can't be put back."

2 A Faux Fur Throw Blanket That's Even Larger This faux fur blanket by Pinzon is the largest option on this list, and its 1/2-inch thick polyester material — which is reminiscent of something Game of Thrones' Jon Snow would wear — is guaranteed to keep you cozy AF. Plus, since each blanket is dyed separately, no two are exactly alike. Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $35 Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 63 x 87 inches Material: 100 percent polyester Color options: Alpine brown, frost gray (pictured), and ivory Machine washable? Yes. Notable review: "I bought this throw instead of the one from Pottery Barn that's over $100. Saved so much money and couldn't be more pleased. The color, softness and quality are great. We use this blanket at the foot of our bed so our dog can lie on it, protecting the duvet from getting dirty. It's perfect because it's not heavy on my feet at all but it adds some nice warmth."