If you want to enhance your bedtime routine for optimal coziness, start by adding some of the best women's flannel pajamas to your wardrobe. (Many people associate the word "flannel" with plaid. However, while lots of flannel clothing is offered in plaid styles, it's important to note that they're not the same thing. Plaid is a pattern; whereas, flannel is a fabric.)

The advantages that flannel pajamas have over other types are all due to the fabric weave — flannel is a brushed fabric that's loosely-woven, which is what gives it the soft and warm feel it's known for. Though flannel was traditionally made from wool, today's flannel clothing is often made from cotton for extra breathability. Some flannel options are even brushed on both sides, which adds more of a velvety-soft texture.

To help you find these superior pajamas, I've compiled a list of the best women's flannel pajamas, below. All these options are made with cotton flannel, so they'll be warm enough to snuggle in during colder months but lightweight enough to prevent any unwanted sweating. What's more, my choices come in a variety of sizes and patterns for you to choose from. No matter which you choose, you can be sure that these bedtime staples will keep you comfortable at night for years to come.

1 The Overall Best Women's Flannel Pajama Set Noble Mount Women's Cotton Flannel Pajama Sleepwear Set $40 Amazon See On Amazon This cotton flannel sleepwear set by Noble Mount is the best choice if you prefer to wear a classic two-piece pajama set. It's made with 100 percent cotton flannel fabric that's double-brushed for optimal softness. The set includes a long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a collar and one breast pocket as well as pants that have two side pockets and an elasticized, drawstring waistband for added comfort. They're machine washable and come in seven different prints. "The color, pattern, and trim were exactly as shown and a little prettier than expected. The quality of the flannel is excellent — durable and soft," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I was happily surprised to find they have held true to size and shape after having been put through the washer and dryer a few times." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 Also Great: A Flannel Option That's Available In Plus Sizes PajamaGram Women's Plaid Flannel Pajamas $45 Amazon See On Amazon Another solid two-piece set, these plaid flannel pajamas by PajamaGram are the best choice if you're looking for even more size options. They're made with soft, brushed cotton flannel and come in six plaid color combos for you to choose from. The shirt has a button-up style with one breast pocket and a collar, and the pants feature a loose, relaxed fit with a drawstring waistband. Not only are they machine washable but multiple reviewers note that they don't shrink after washing (which can happen with cotton fabrics). "These pajamas are soft and warm," reads a satisfied review. "They've been washed a few times and have retained their shape and softness." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X