Whether you swim competitively or just have a beach vacation on the books, the best tampons for swimming can take the stress out of splashing around in the water while on your period. If you know you'll be in the water during your time of the month, keep your eyes peeled for tampons specifically designed for sports. Because sport tampons are designed with soft groves to hold them in place, these are the best for under-water activities or if you'll be moving around a lot.

You'll also want to match your tampon to the heaviness of your flow. (Not sure? Here's a helpful guide on determining what size tampon is best for you.) For reference, the best tampons for a heavy period are usually designed to absorb anywhere from 12 to 18 ounces of liquid. In contrast, a regular tampon will hold between 6 to 9 ounces of liquid.

Don't forget, most tampons need to be changed every five hours, so keep that in mind when you're lounging by the pool or body-surfing at the beach. And, if you prefer an organic tampon, there are still great options you can wear while swimming, but you might not see it labeled as a "sport" tampon.

Before you plan to hit the water, take a look at the three best tampons for swimming, below.

1. The Overall Best U by Kotex Fitness Tampons with Fitpak Case, Super Absorbency, 31 Count $7 Amazon See On Amazon These fragrance-free U by Kotex fitness tampons offer extra absorbency and provide full, all-around coverage. (But if you don't require a super-absorbent tampon they come in regular too.) Even better, these are compact and much smaller in size than a typical tampon. They're also designed with groves in them to better absorb your flow as you move around, making them perfect for workouts of all kinds. With a smooth plastic applicator for easy insertion, they couldn't be more worry-free. And, as a bonus, they come with a discreet carrying case that can fit three tampons and that you can easily toss in any beach or gym bag you're taking with you. What fans say: “I love these because they’re so compact you could literally take them anywhere and nobody would notice! I do water polo and swim and I always use these. I know I can count on them. I recommend these.”

2. The Runner Up Playtex Sport Tampons, Regular and Super Multi-Pack, 50 Count $9 Amazon See On Amazon Since you might need different-sized tampons for different days of your period, this box of Playtex sport tampons provides a great value on a multi-pack of varied sizes. It comes with 25 regular and 25 super-absorbency tampons that are made to provide full protection from leaks, even as you move. Thanks to the tampons' interlocking fibers and absorbent backup layers, you won't have to worry about your period at all when you're swimming. And, because these are unscented and come with their own applicator, they're an easy-to-use choice that won't cause any uncomfortable irritation. What fans say: "I love these tampons. They are the only ones that don't slowly fall out while I am moving."