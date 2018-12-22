The 3 Best Tablets For $100
If you're on a budget and want a new tablet, know this: The best tablets for $100 exist. You don't have to splurge to get a quality device. In fact, these cheaper tablets have lots of the same features as their pricier counterparts including apps, games, and built-in cameras.
The best tablet should match your needs and price range. So, when you're shopping around, consider a potential tablet's compatibility with your other devices as well as how you plan to use it. For example, if you plan on doing a lot of streaming, you'll need a tablet that's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. Another important factor? Screen size. Tablets typically range from 7 inches to 10 inches long, and, naturally, bigger screens are better for certain activities like reading or streaming videos. However, larger screens are often more difficult to transport, so if you plan on using your tablet for travel, a smaller one with a longer battery life is likely better.
For a little guidance, here's my list the best tablets under $100. And pro tip: If you plan to use your device for work or school, consider investing in additional accessories like a keyboard case and stylus pen, too.
1The Overall Best Tablet For $100, All Things Considered
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is, hands down, one of the best tablets you can get for under $100. It's loaded with extras, especially for Prime members. You get all of Amazon's best features including access to the brand's well-known voice assistant, Alexa.
With a 10-hour battery life, an 8-inch high-definition display, and a 1.3-gigahertz quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 lets you do everything from browse ebooks to stream Netflix — for hours. It features a 2-megapixel camera and 720p video quality, and it comes with plenty of storage space, boasting up to 32 gigabytes internally. (Plus, you can use a microSD card to expand it up to 400 gigabytes.) And if you're looking for more, there's also free unlimited cloud storage included.
2Also Great: A 10-Inch Android Tablet Worth Considering
If you want a larger display for all your awesomeness, the Beneve 10.1 Inch Android Tablet is It. This one has a stunning 10.1-inch screen with 178-degree broad view and a 1,920-pixel by 1,200-pixel resolution that's ideal for high-definition use — as in, watching your favorite shows. It runs on the latest Android 7.0 operating system, so it comes with the best features Android has to offer including multi-tasking windows.
This tablet has the standard 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16 gigabytes of ROM, but that storage is expandable up to 64 gigabytes with microSD. In addition to lots of storage, Beneve's budget-friendly option includes a built-in microphone, a speaker, and a dual camera with 2 megapixel and 5 megapixel rear capabilities for snapping burst photos. It even comes with a stylus pen!
3A Budget-Friendly Tablet That Comes With A Keyboard
Perfect for staying productive on the go, the RCA Voyager Pro 7 loaded with extras (including a matching keyboard case). It's like a mini laptop, boasting a beautiful 7-inch display ripe for reading and streaming. What's more, it has a built-in front-facing camera for video calls as well as access to Android-favorite features and the Google Play store.
Much like the others on this list, this RCA tablet boasts a 1.3-gigahertz quad-core processor and 16 gigabytes of flash storage that make it capable of holding plenty of app and game downloads. Though its price might seem too good to be true, Amazon customers are still into it. One reviewer even suggested it as a gift for anyone who "hasn't used technology that much."
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily’s editorial and sales departments.