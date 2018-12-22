If you're on a budget and want a new tablet, know this: The best tablets for $100 exist. You don't have to splurge to get a quality device. In fact, these cheaper tablets have lots of the same features as their pricier counterparts including apps, games, and built-in cameras.

The best tablet should match your needs and price range. So, when you're shopping around, consider a potential tablet's compatibility with your other devices as well as how you plan to use it. For example, if you plan on doing a lot of streaming, you'll need a tablet that's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled. Another important factor? Screen size. Tablets typically range from 7 inches to 10 inches long, and, naturally, bigger screens are better for certain activities like reading or streaming videos. However, larger screens are often more difficult to transport, so if you plan on using your tablet for travel, a smaller one with a longer battery life is likely better.

For a little guidance, here's my list the best tablets under $100. And pro tip: If you plan to use your device for work or school, consider investing in additional accessories like a keyboard case and stylus pen, too.

1 The Overall Best Tablet For $100, All Things Considered Fire HD 8 Tablet $80 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is, hands down, one of the best tablets you can get for under $100. It's loaded with extras, especially for Prime members. You get all of Amazon's best features including access to the brand's well-known voice assistant, Alexa. With a 10-hour battery life, an 8-inch high-definition display, and a 1.3-gigahertz quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 lets you do everything from browse ebooks to stream Netflix — for hours. It features a 2-megapixel camera and 720p video quality, and it comes with plenty of storage space, boasting up to 32 gigabytes internally. (Plus, you can use a microSD card to expand it up to 400 gigabytes.) And if you're looking for more, there's also free unlimited cloud storage included.

2 Also Great: A 10-Inch Android Tablet Worth Considering BENEVE 10.1-Inch Andriod Tablet $98 Amazon See On Amazon If you want a larger display for all your awesomeness, the Beneve 10.1 Inch Android Tablet is It. This one has a stunning 10.1-inch screen with 178-degree broad view and a 1,920-pixel by 1,200-pixel resolution that's ideal for high-definition use — as in, watching your favorite shows. It runs on the latest Android 7.0 operating system, so it comes with the best features Android has to offer including multi-tasking windows. This tablet has the standard 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16 gigabytes of ROM, but that storage is expandable up to 64 gigabytes with microSD. In addition to lots of storage, Beneve's budget-friendly option includes a built-in microphone, a speaker, and a dual camera with 2 megapixel and 5 megapixel rear capabilities for snapping burst photos. It even comes with a stylus pen!