Eyeliner is a basic makeup staple that most people have in their kit. Liquid or pencil, black or blue, eyeliner is fairly inexpensive, super versatile, and can be a quick and easy way to drastically change up any makeup look, whether you're getting ready for a day at work or a night on the town. What people don't usually account for are oily eyelids, and as one with such affliction, I can tell you that the best cure for a sweaty eye is one of the best sweat-proof eyeliners.

Sometimes, you don't even need the gym to work up enough sweat or grease to rival the average makeup remover wipe; merely existing in warm temperatures — indoor or outdoor — can be more than enough to sweat off the cat eye you spent countless hours watching YouTube tutorials to perfect — and it never stops being frustrating. If you're like me and you're trying to avoid this mishap every time you work up even the smallest sweat, finding the best eyeliner that's sweat-proof or waterproof is the best way to combat the elements in their desperate attempts to compromise your fabulosity.

Below, I've rounded up three of the best options that I can personally vouch for in my plight to find the perfect, long-lasting eyeliner. They're all different formulations: one's a liquid, one's a pencil, and one is a cream that's best applied with a thin brush tip. While my personal favorite is a little on the pricier side, the other two options are both under $10, making sure beauties on a budget can sport the liner of their dreams without worrying about it melting off — weather be damned!

1 The All-Around Best Sweat-Proof Eyeliner (And My Personal Favorite!) Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner $22 Amazon See On Amazon Stila's Stay All Day liquid liner has a major reputation in the beauty world for being able to withstand even the most trying of conditions, and since it comes in twelve different colors, you'll be able to find the perfect option for literally every conceivable occasion. The tip on this product is fine and easy to use, so whether you're an expert with liquid liner or a novice looking to venture into sweeping wings, you'll be able to achieve the looks of your dreams. This liner won't sweat off, pill, or smudge, and one reviewer even writes, "After a one hour long Body Combat class in the middle of summer in a crowded room with hardly any air-conditioning I was VERY curious to see how this eyeliner would hold up. At the end of the class I checked it out and there was NO smudging or flaking. That is seriously impressive!"

2. The Best Mid-Range Liner (And It Comes In A TON Of Colors!) NYX Professional Make Up Slide On Pencil $8 Amazon See On Amazon This smudge-proof, waterproof, hyper-pigmented stick liner from NYX really does what it says. One reviewer even used it for an all-over lip instead of as an eyeliner; that's how effective the staying power on this puppy is. With 17 available shades on Amazon and not a single one over $8, you'll be able to find the perfect color every time. Plus, this liner has an average Amazon rating of four out of five stars with over 600 reviews, with multiple reviewers saying it's not merely a dupe, but even better than Urban Decay's 24/7 Liner — at little more than a third of the price! Now that's a product you can count on.