There are plenty of purple shampoos out there, but finding one that's sulfate-free is actually really, really tough. Not to worry, though, because we've done the work for you and rounded up the best sulfate-free purple shampoos just ahead. They all work to neutralize brassy undertones in blonde (or gray, or silver) hair, and despite being sulfate-free, they still lather up into a nice, satisfying foam. Note that brunettes can use purple shampoos to neutralize orange undertones, too.

You can alternate using your purple shampoo with your regular shampoo until you achieve your desired shade of blonde/white/silver/gray/brown, and after that, go down to once a week to maintain that perfect color. Remember, the longer you leave your purple shampoo on, the more effective it will be — but don't leave it on for too long, lest you're aiming for lavender hair. About two or three minutes should do the trick.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop the three best purple shampoos at every price point. And if you're interested in other DIY ways to tone your blonde hair, check out this expert-curated guide.

1. The Best Drugstore Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoo L'Oreal Paris Hair Care EverPure Sulfate Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo $7 | Amazon See on Amazon To banish brass on a budget, pick up this purple shampoo from L'Oreal's EverPure line. It's free of sulfates, parabens, and salts, and costs less than $10 on Amazon. Over 10,000 reviewers gave this shampoo a five-star rating, and over 600 left it a glowing five-star review. ("Completely got rid of the brass in one use," one person reported.) Like all purple shampoos, this can stain your tub and shower curtain, so be careful when using it, and rinse well.

2. The Best Mid-Range Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoo amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Brooklyn-based brand amika's Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo contains good-for-hair ingredients like vitamin-rich sea buckthorn berry, wild cherry bark, and moisturizing keratin and avocado oil. It's sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free — in fact, it's even free of gluten. I also like that it comes in a long, tall bottle, since it takes up a lot less precious space in the shower. It also smells pretty good, as another added bonus. Choose from three sizes: a travel-friendly 2-ounce bottle, the moderately sized 10-ounce bottle (pictured), or the massive 33.8-ounce bottle.