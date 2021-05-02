Yes, it is possible to give your hair a deep clean without sulfates — you just need one of the best sulfate-free clarifying shampoos featured here. Whatever your reason for avoiding sulfates — maybe you have a skin sensitivity, or you recently had a keratin treatment — you can rest assured knowing that all of these shampoos are completely sulfate-free. Picking the right one for you will mainly come down to more practical concerns, like your preferred texture, scent, and brand, as well as your hair type and budget.

Some of the shampoos on this list are gentle enough to be used everyday, while others are better suited for occasional use. How often you use a clarifying shampoo depends on your hair type and lifestyle — for example, people who swim in chlorinated pools or use a lot of hair product everyday may benefit from using them more frequently, but for most people, once a month or once every other week is probably plenty.

Scroll on to shop three of the best clarifying shampoos, all conveniently available on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Sulfate-Free Clarifying Shampoo ACURE Curiously Clarifying Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A solid choice for any hair type, ACURE's Curiously Clarifying Shampoo is one of those gentle clarifying shampoos that you could use more often than once a week, if you want. It's loaded with nourishing, plant-based oils — including argan, avocado, and sea buckthorn — and fruit extracts like chamomile, blackberry, and acai. Meanwhile, the addition of lemongrass gives it a refreshing, zingy scent. This shampoo is both cruelty-free and vegan, and best of all, rings up at just $10 on Amazon. What's not to love?

2. The Best Sulfate-Free Clarifying Shampoo For Curly Hair Carol's Daughter Wash Day Shampoo $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Some people with curly hair find that clarifying shampoos can leave their hair feeling tangled and dry, but not the Carol's Daughter Wash Day Shampoo — it gives your scalp a deep, thorough clean while still being really moisturizing. The hydration comes from aloe and glycerin, while the brand's unique, micellar technology works to attract and remove buildup, kind of like a magnet. There's also salicylic acid in here for some mild exfoliation, which enhances the clarifying benefits. This sulfate- and silicone-free shampoo gets bonus points for its delightful, water-to-foam formula and targeted tip nozzle, which makes it easy to apply if you have braids or locs.