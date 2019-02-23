For years, folks who have wanted straighter hair have relied on flat irons to get the job done — but if you have curly hair, you know this is easier said than done. Curls need to be stretched as you straighten them, meaning that the curly-haired among us tend to need two hands to straighten — one to pull the hair taught and the other to straighten hair with the iron. It's doable, sure, but uncomfortable — and not to mention time-consuming. But there's another, more effective way. Enter: the best straightening brushes for curly hair.

Straightening brushes are a blessing for folks with curly hair because they achieve two things at once: They stretch the hair and straighten it all at once. That mean's there's no tugging or pulling, and it also takes a lot less time. These brushes do conduct heat, though, so it's important to protect your hair the same way you would with any other hot tool. Curly-haired types are especially susceptible to heat damage, since their hair tends to be drier, so make sure you're applying a heat protectant beforehand to prevent further damage. To avoid further dryness and increase shine, always finish with a smoothing or nourishing oil. Your hair will thank you.

Ahead, find three of the best straightening brushes on the market. All of the options below heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and come with a carrying pouch.

1 The Best-Straightening Brush On The Market Amika Limited Edition Polished Perfection Straightening Brush $120 Amazon See On Amazon It's almost impossible to talk about straightening brushes without bringing up the Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush. This handy tool is a cult-favorite among Amazon reviewers, beauty editors, and Reddit customers because it basically works like magic. (It even won Into The Gloss's 2017 Top 25 awards.) It utilizes infrared heat to straighten hair more quickly than a tool using conventional heat would, which also makes it less likely to cause damage. Then, the negative ionic technology comes into play to reduce frizz, prevent static, and increase shine. What's more? The ceramic bristles have cool tips, so you don't have to worry about scalding your scalp. It's a near-perfect straightening brush for folks with curly hair of all types, and it'll cut your styling time down by half — not to mention how cute its look is.

2 A Less Expensive Straightening Brush For Hard-To-Tame Hair Glamfields Ionic Hair Straightener Brush $43 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to spend a bit less on your straightening brush, try this one from Glamfields. It heats up in just 30 to 40 seconds, making it perfect for mornings when you're rushed. This straightening brush uses technology similar to Amika's, but it doesn't have cool tip bristles and it's a bit clunkier in your hand. It has 12 heat settings, though, as well as automatic shut-off after 30 minutes, and it comes with a heat-resistant glove to use for safer straightening. Because of its wide, paddle-like design, it's a great option for very long, coarse, hard-to-tame hair.