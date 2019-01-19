To make the most of your Alexa-enabled device, you've got to have the best smart plug for Alexa, naturally. These smart plugs, designed specifically to work with voice assistants like Amazon's, make it easy to customize your commands and automate your smart home. That said, using them is, well, smart, as they'll help you save money in the long run with specs like energy-saving scheduling features and timer settings.

How To Choose A Smart Plug: 2 Things To Consider

Choosing the best smart plug is easy. Here are a couple things to keep in mind.

Compatibility. Obviously, check to make sure the plug you choose is compatible with your Alexa-enabled device as well as your smart phone and the appliances you plan on using it with. If you want to connect larger devices (like a space heater), you'll need a plug able to support the standard, 15-amp outlet. Size. Some plugs are bulky and take up lots of space. Not ideal? For a sleeker — yet super functional — look, opt for an unobtrusive, compact design that'll free up your second outlet.

With all this in mind, read on for a quick rundown of the best smart plugs for Alexa available on Amazon.

1 The Best Smart Plug For Alexa, All Things Considered Amazon Smart Plug $25 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon's very own smart plug is a great choice for any Alexa-enabled device. It works seamlessly with the e-commerce giant's products, giving you the best possible hands-free experience. It's able to control everything from your smart light bulbs to your smart appliances via simple voice commands (or your smartphone). Plus, this plug even lets you create routines — good morning, kitchen lights and coffee maker — and schedule power-downs if you're away from home. Setup is also seamless, requiring just a few steps: plug it in, open the app, and tap to connect your devices and tell Alexa what to do. There's zero hub involved. Size-wise, this one's 3.2 inches by 1.5 inches, giving your second outlet ample room. Fans say it's great to have everything in one app so "[one less thing] can go wrong."

2 Also Great: A Mini Smart Plug Wemo Mini Smart Plug $25 Amazon See On Amazon The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is also another solid option for your Alexa-enabled devices. It's rectangular and just slightly smaller than our top pick but still powerful enough to control heavy-duty appliances like heaters and fans with up to 15 amps of support. Like Amazon's plug, above, it gives you total control over your smart home via voice commands or your phone and doesn't need a hub or subscription for setup. With options to set schedules and timers, it's sure to save you some money on your electric bill. What sets this plug apart is that it's compatible with Nest and boasts an "away mode" setting to control your devices from afar. Amazon reviewers say it's easy to use and syncs well with the Alexa app. "We love our Echo," reads a satisfied review. "It is amazing all of the useful things that she now does for us."