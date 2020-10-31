Having a high-quality mattress is a must for good sleep hygiene, and at the top of the list is Tempur-Pedic. But, in order to get the most out of your investment, you'll want to pick out the right set of sheets. Since a standard Tempur-Pedic mattress is 12 inches thick and made of supportive memory foam, the best sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses will have deep pockets to fit snugly and be made of cooling or lightweight fabrics to prevent overheating (which can be more common on a foam mattress).

One popular option is to go with the Tempur-Pedic brand name sheets, which are made of a soft, 100% cotton that's breathable and will fit your mattress nicely. But, given that these tend to run more than $100, many Tempur-Pedic owners opt to save a little money by purchasing a set of sheets from another brand.

Keep in mind as you shop other brands: Any deep-pocket sheets you go with should be at least 16 inches thick to accommodate your mattress without slipping off — and even deeper if you are sleeping with a mattress topper. As far as fabric goes, look for a set of sheets that's lightweight (microfiber is a popular pick for this) or made of a breathable material like bamboo or 100% cotton that'll keep you cool throughout the night.

Not sure which sheets to get? Here are some of the most comfortable sheets for Tempur-Pedic mattresses to help you narrow it down.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Southshore Fine Linens Extra Deep Pocket Sheet Set $33 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to comfort, these brushed microfiber sheets are the best of the best and come at a super affordable price. The microfiber is lightweight, machine-washable, and hypoallergenic, so you don't have to worry about irritants like dust mites while you sleep. They also feature a large pocket that's 21 inches deep — more than deep enough for a mattress topper if you choose to add one. On top of that, the elastic band holds the fitted sheet firmly in place so you don't wake up with your sheets bunched up and wrinkled. These come in 18 different color options so you can find the perfect set for your space. If you're picking up sheets for a full-sized mattress or larger, you'll get four pillowcases with this set, while the twin and twin-XL sizes come with two pillowcases each. According to one reviewer: "Very soft sheets, fit great over my Tempur-Pedic mattress and topper, seems to be very well-made and at a great price." Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

2. The Best Splurge Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Pima Cotton Sheet Set $169 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to shell out the money, these Tempur-Pedic brand sheets are a great purchase. They are made of breathable, 100% pima cotton, which tends to have longer fibers than standard cotton, making the sheets more durable. According to the brand's site, these sheets can accommodate a mattress up to 16.5 inches in height and they have a patented strap on each corner that makes sure they don't slip off your Tempur-Pedic mattress. These may not come in the widest number of colors or size options, but they definitely come with the stamp of approval of many Tempur-Pedic owners. Even better, they're machine-washable. According to one reviewer: "These sheets are the only ones that truly fit our mattress. They tuck under and the straps make the corners from coming undone during the night. We sleep with our bed slightly elevated. Wish I'd bought them years ago, when we purchased our bed." Available in sizes: Full, Queen, King