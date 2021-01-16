When it comes to treating eczema on your scalp, it's important to make sure you're washing your hair with the right shampoo. According to board-certified dermatologist Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., F.A.A.D., with whom Elite Daily spoke with for this article, the best shampoos for eczema should contain one of the following ingredients: zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, selenium sulfide, ketoconazole, or coal tar.

Dr. Robinson adds that atopic dermatitis, or eczema, can be associated with allergies and asthma, and is caused internally by our immune cells, so it's important to not only manage the condition with medicated shampoos (and taking showers with warm, not hot water) but also to determine your triggers so you can "establish a proactive, therapeutic treatment regimen to help avoid and/or diminish the degree of future flareups." Fragrances and sulfates are common irritants, as is alcohol, which can excessively dry out the scalp and lead to an overproduction of sebum, the doctor says. Since eczema is inflammatory, Dr. Robinson also advises avoiding foods that can cause inflammation, like alcohol, high glycemic carbs, and sugar, and whenever possible, trying to manage stress (another eczema trigger).

If you have any questions about what's causing your scalp to flare up, speak with your dermatologist to identify the best treatment for you, since there tends to be an overlap in symptoms associated with eczema, psoriasis, allergic contact dermatitis, and seborrheic dermatitis, Dr. Robinson says.

To discover three, doctor-recommended shampoos for eczema you can buy on Amazon, keep scrolling.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. CLn Shampoo Healthy Scalp Shampoo CLn Shampoo Healthy Scalp Shampoo $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Robinson likes this CLn shampoo, which was specifically formulated for scalps prone to itching, folliculitis, dandruff, and other similar conditions, like eczema (it's also safe for use on beards). The fragrance-free formula uses salicylic acid to exfoliate your scalp, gently removing dead skin cells and clearing out clogged follicles/pores in the process. Use it one to three times a week, alternating with a gentle shampoo on other hair-washing days. Relevant review: "My dad and daughter use this product. Has completely eliminated eczema on their scalp and behind their ears. It is actually very moisturizing to hair, too. My daughter has a massive head of thick, wavy hair, and I was afraid a clinical product might be drying, but it is not. Her hair is soft and shiny and bouncy after using this."

2. Free & Clear Medicated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Vanicream Free & Clear Medicated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Another pick from Dr. Robinson, Vanicream's Anti-Dandruff Shampoo contains 2% zinc pyrithione, an antibacterial, antifungal ingredient that's used to treat skin conditions like eczema and dandruff. The super-simple formula is free of sulfates, parabens, and fragrances, and comes from a brand that makes skin and hair care products targeted toward people with extremely sensitive skin, so you can trust that there won't be anything in here that might exacerbate your eczema. Relevant review: "Obsessed! Nothing fancy found within this bottle, but I’ve been on prescription oils and foams for my eczema in my scalp for years and after a month of using this I NO LONGER need any of my prescriptions!! I will never go back to regular shampoo again. Life saver!"