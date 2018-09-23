Rosewater sprays are one of the most versatile skin care products on the market — you can use them to tone your skin, soothe irritation and redness, and of course, as a mid-day or mid-flight refresh. Still, you've got to be careful with which one you choose, because you don't want anything with unnecessary added ingredients (like alcohol or potentially toxic chemicals, which unfortunately, all too many formulas include). To make things easier, you'll find the three very best rosewater sprays outlined below; all are all-natural and totally pure, and the only one with an added ingredient contains vegetable-derived glycerin, a naturally-occurring humectant that's amazing for dry skin. None of these options include parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and all are vegan, suitable for sensitive skin, and cruelty-free.

Aside from being refreshing and hydrating, rosewater boasts some other impressive benefits. It's anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and has a naturally low pH level, making it a great alternative to harsh toners that can dry out your skin. The soothing rose scent can even purportedly help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep (pro tip: spritz some on your pillow before hitting the sack). I love using it to prepare my skin for makeup application and to set it afterwards. (Second pro tip: for an even more refreshing sensation, keep a bottle in your fridge at all times.)

1 A Cult-Favorite Rosewater Spray With Moisturizing Glycerin Heritage Rosewater & Glycerin $6 Amazon See On Amazon Though this rosewater spray is the only one on the list that contains an added ingredient, it's still one of the best formulas out there, since that ingredient is vegetable-derived glycerin, which is really good for your skin. As we mentioned earlier, glycerin is a naturally-occurring humectant, and not only is it super hydrating, but it also helps keep the skin's moisture levels balanced. In short: sometimes added ingredients can be a good thing. Because of the combination of rosewater and glycerin, this is the best pick for dry skin — and while all of the products on this list will work well as a gentle toner, this formula's going to make your skin look the glowiest and feel the most moisturized.