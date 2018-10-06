Making quality coffee on the go is almost too easy with this single cup coffee maker from Chulux. It's a one-touch machine, meaning all you have to do is insert a pod and press a button to get fresh coffee in three to five minutes.

Boasting a compact design and a weighing in at just under 3 pounds, this machine can go anywhere. It's compatible with all kinds of pods — including K-Cups, obviously — and comes with a removable drip tray and a 12-ounce water reservoir. Plus, thanks to its cool-touch exterior, you don't have to wait for it to cool down before you pack it back up.

Available colors: blue (pictured), black, green, orange, and red

Quality review: "We bought this for its small size to travel with. It easily fits into a checked bag and works great. We like coffee when we first wake up without having to get dressed and go to lobby or wherever hotel is serving coffee. Works great with K-Cups and really doesn't take that long to brew. Perfect for what we were looking for."