If you want to take your phone with you on runs and workouts, you’ll need one of the best phone armbands for running. Armbands provide you with hands-free access to your phone, making it easy to access your favorite playlists or take calls as you hit the pavement. They're also great if you use a tracking app to log your runs or locate new trails.

These handy accessories vary in both function and style — but they should always be durable. You can find phone armbands that wrap around your arm, but there's also other styles like compression spandex armbands that help eliminate unwanted chafing. No matter which style you choose, make sure it has a protective case or is made with a moisture-wicking material to ensure your phone doesn't get damaged along the way. For maximum comfort and functionality, you'll likely want one that's adjustable with a little storage for things like your keys or credit cards.

To help guide your armband search, I've already compiled a few different options worthy of storing your phone. They all come highly rated by reviewers on Amazon, so I know there's a quality pick for you here. Read on to choose your favorite, then check out the best earbuds for running.

1. Overall Best Armband For Running Tune Belt Armband $18 Amazon See On Amazon The Tune Belt Armband is a strap armband made of neoprene fabric that prevents sweat and moisture buildup. Its protective case gives you a clear view of your phone's screen, plus there’s a cord flap that allows you to neatly wrap your headphone cord out of the way. In addition to its bright yellow color, this durable band also features reflective side panels for better visibility in the dark. Plus, it's easy to adjust and fits most smartphones with a slim case including the iPhone 8 Plus and the Google Pixel XL. According to the manufacturer, however, if you have a thicker case, your phone might not fit without removing it. What fans say: "It fits my phone without having to take it out its case, which is nice. I also have tried it with the phone out of its case just to have less weight on my arm and it keeps the phone in place. I was worried about running with a large phone but this armband makes it hassle free!"

2. Best Budget-Friendly Armband i2 Gear Cell Phone Armband Case $8 Amazon See On Amazon This armband from i2 Gear is a great budget-friendly option, boasting a price point just under $10. The lycra and neoprene armband features a 15-inch adjustable strap and has a storage pouch large enough for cash or a piece of identification. Similar to the one above, it has a reflective border to enhance visibility. It also has a transparent screen protector (for quick access to your touch screen) and cutouts (for quick access to your headphone jack and charging port). It comes in seven different colors and is available in two sizes — medium and large — to fit a wide variety of smartphones. What fans say: “Love the price, color, reflective area and it really is easier to type on then others I've had. Material seems good quality, just got it today.”