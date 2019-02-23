Truth be told, finding the very best pasta maker depends a lot on the kind of cook you are. Do you want to roll and cut your own pasta? Or are you looking for an easy-to-use automatic machine that can do most of the work for you? This is going to be the biggest differentiator when you're comparing different pasta-making machines.

There are generally two types of pasta makers: manual and automatic. This may go without saying, but manual pasta machines feature a hand crank that winds the central dowels to dictate the thickness and style of your pasta. The process of making pasta with a manual machine is fairly involved (depending on the type of pasta you are making, you'll need to crank out the dough several times.) However, it's still arguably easier than using a rolling pin, and the results are even and well-laminated sheets of pasta dough.

In contrast, automatic machines have discs that snap onto the front to determine the shape of your pasta, and they require zero upper body strength (unless you count pushing a button). These high-quality automatic machines can be costly, but they also work much faster than a manual pasta maker. The top-tier automatic models can whip up pasta in less than 15 minutes.

But, enough with the logistics. Seen below: The best pasta makers money can buy.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Marcato 8320 Atlas Pasta Machine $70 Amazon See On Amazon Amongst the cooking circuit, this Marcato pasta maker is known as the "Ferrari of the pasta machine world." Which is just to say, it's a bit more expensive than your classic manual pasta maker, but runs smoothly and is built to last. Made in Italy from durable stainless steel, this popular kitchen tool can cook up three types of pasta: fettuccine, lasagne, and tagliolini. You can set it to one of 10 different thicknesses ranging from 0.6 to 4.8 millimeters (0.02 to 0.18 inches). Not only is this a fan-favorite amongst critics, but it has also earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from thousands of reviewers. Best yet, it comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty, so if any point it breaks down, you can easily get a replacement. If you want to make other types of pasta, you can buy alternate attachments separately, like this popular spaghetti attachment. What fans say: "Prior to purchasing the Atlas pasta maker I did quite a bit of research including talking to my Italian friends who highly recommended this particular brand. I can't say I was the least bit disappointed. The machine is exquisitely simple to set up and use and my first time out I made perfect fettuccine. My husband just couldn't understand why I wanted a pasta maker until he tasted the fresh pasta. Tutto Bene."

2 The Best Starter Model OxGord Pasta Maker $30 Amazon See On Amazon If you're not looking to break the bank, this manual pasta machine from OxGord is a solid choice that'll get the job done. While it's not quite as well made as the option above, it delivers most of the same capabilities. It only has nine thickness settings as opposed to the 10 settings on the Marcato, but it can still make three different types of pasta: spaghetti, linguine, and angel hair pasta. The rollers are made of high-quality stainless steel and all of the blades are dishwasher safe. It may not last you 10 years, but you won't find a cheaper way to make homemade pasta. What fans say: "Overall I like the machine and was a good and cheap way to know that I actually enjoy making pasta [before] investing in a much better quality and bigger pasta machine."

3 The Best Automatic Pasta Maker Phillips Kitchen Avance Automatic Pasta Maker $300 Amazon See On Amazon For the most no-fuss experience, look no further than this automatic pasta maker from Phillips Kitchen. To use this machine, simply plop the ingredients for your pasta in the tank in the back and hit a few buttons. The machine will knead your dough together until it is ready and then force it out of the front of your machine. In under 15 minutes, you'll have fresh pasta made exactly to your liking. You can also easily add ingredients like eggs, spinach, or other herbs to the mixture and make a custom recipe. This machine comes with four different discs that snap onto the front and determine what type of pasta you make. You can whip up spaghetti, fettuccine, lasagne, and penne. While the $300 price tag may seem daunting, if the enthusiastic reviewers are to be believed, this is one investment you won't regret. What fans say: "I held off purchasing this item for quite a while. The cost of the unit vs. How much pasta I typically eat just didn't make sense. That being said, I don't regret the purchase for a second! This is incredibly easy to use, easy to clean, small enough store, and makes you wonder how in the world you ate boxed pasta for as long as you did! My favorites are the lasagna and fettuccine."