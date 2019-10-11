In today's skin care-obsessed society, it can be hard to keep up with all the new delivery technologies and ingredients-of-the-moment to try. The latest innovation? Magnetized skin care — or more specifically, magnetized face masks. If you're interested in trying out the trend for yourself and/or want to make sure you're not wasting your money on something gimmicky, then let this curated list of the best magnetic face masks be your guide.

While there are a few variations of the magnetic face mask, they largely work the same and need to be applied to just-cleansed skin (similarly to any face mask, really). But here's where they differ. You'll mainly find iron-based formulas on your magnetic mask search, which come with both a mask and a removal device that you glide over your face (after the required five to 10 minutes) to pick up every last trace of product — no rinsing required. Even without water, the mask is able to purify skin because of the micro-current the iron particles create when used with the magnetic removal device. There are also leave-on magnetic masks, which use magnets to encourage ingredients to penetrate deeper. Rather than purifying your skin, these types of masks work to nourish, moisturize, and boost elasticity.

To find your magnet match, here are three of the best magnetic face masks you can apply right at home.

1. Best Iron-Based Magnetic Mask Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier Mask $75 | Amazon See On Amazon This mask is a bit of a splurge, but it comes from a trusted brand that was actually started by a cosmetic dermatologist. The Dr. Brandt Magnetight Age-Defier Mask passes the test for more sensitive skin types with its gentle, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free formula. But that doesn't mean it skimps out on performance. Iron magnetic particles ensure that impurities and residue are lifted away from skin with the magnetic tool, while the mask also uses electromagnetic interactions to rejuvenate skin. Ingredients like peptides and black tourmaline help counteract signs of stress to leave skin firmer, smoother, and more radiant than before. "I have unbelievably sensitive skin and breakout frequently. But I’m happy to report this is a very nourishing mask that leaves my skin moist and plump," commented one reviewer. Another simply wrote, "Left my skin smooth and tight."

2. A Cheaper Iron-Based Mask e.l.f Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For an iron-based formula at a drugstore price point, the e.l.f Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit draws out surface impurities while simultaneously nourishing and softening skin. Antioxidant-rich ingredients like carrot seed oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamins C and E, and argan oil provide skin with multiple moisturizing and pollutant-fighting benefits, which helps encourage a clearer, healthier complexion. Once you're ready to remove the mask, the included magnet helps magically lift away dirt and pollutants, minimizing the appearance of congested pores in the process. The wand even comes with 20 disposable magnet covers that you can place over top, so you don't have to worry about cleaning your magnet after every use. One reviewer commented, "This mask left my skin feeling moisturized, like I had just applied a face cream or face oil. I wanted to keep touching my skin because it was so soft. My skin also looked noticeably brighter and cleaner after using this mask."