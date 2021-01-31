To keep your spray tan looking better for longer, you'll want to apply one of the best lotions to use after a spray tan. These lotions should be loaded with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and coconut oil. Some may even contain a small amount of dihydroxyacetone (DHA) mixed in to gradually give you a bit more color. Ideally, lotions should leave out anything that can damage your spray tan, such as mineral oil (which can strip the color) and ingredients that exfoliate the skin (which can cause the tan to come off more quickly).

Alcohol and fragrances can also remove your spray tan (and artificial fragrances can contain alcohol), but it can be difficult to find lotions that don't contain these ingredients. Rather than simply assume all lotions with these components are bad (or that any product marketed for use after a spray tan is good), opt for products that are tried and true. The lotions on this list may contain gentle fragrances or alcohol — but you can rest assured knowing that Amazon reviewers have used them to care for their spray tans with great results.

If you’re wondering how soon after a spray tan you can use one of these lotions, know that you should wait to lotion up until after a shower — and you shouldn't shower until about 8 to 10 hours after your tan so the color has a chance to fully develop. After that, it’s safe to apply lotion, and to continue to do so regularly.

Whether you’re a seasoned spray tanner or a newbie, these are the lotions that Amazon reviewers use and love, because they’re super hydrating and keep spray tans looking great.

1. A Lotion With Hydrating Coconut Oil Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion (32 Oz.) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This lotion from Alba Botanica is a great product at an even better price. For less than $15, you get a whopping 32 ounces worth of lotion that’s packed with ultra-hydrating coconut oil, coconut milk, and shea butter. And while this pick does contain some alcohol, it doesn’t have mineral oil or synthetic fragrances, and Amazon reviewers confirm that the lotion hasn't caused any damage to their spray tans. With more than 9,000 reviews for all the variants of this lotion (there are six versions available, including Original and Unscented) and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, it's pretty clear the lotion is a fan-favorite. Bonus points: This pick is also paraben- and phthalate-free. Positive Amazon review: "Great for after shower use and maintenance of a spray tan."

2. A Lotion With DHA To Extend Your Tan Golden Star Beauty Tan Extender Daily Moisturizer (8 Oz.) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon To extend the life of your tan, consider this lotion from Golden Star Beauty. The lotion does double duty by both moisturizing your skin — thanks to hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, argan oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid — and giving you a bit of extra color since it contains DHA. Reviewers on Amazon who have tried out this lotion verify that it has been great for helping their spray tans last longer, despite containing some fragrance. This pick is organic, vegan, and free from parabens and formaldehyde. It does not contain any mineral oil. Positive Amazon review: "I have tried just about every tan extender out there and none of them come close to this one. My spray tan stays twice as long and does not get blotchy when I use [this] daily. . It is moisturizing and smells great. I have reordered this product at least 10 times."