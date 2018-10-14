If you love leggings as much as I do, you likely want to find a go-to pair that's wearable year-round for lounging and sweat sessions alike — and that's where the best lightweight leggings come into the picture. They offer the same comfort, stretchiness, and style of their heavier counterparts but with maximum breathability.
When searching for the best leggings to wear in hot conditions, it's important to look for fabrics that are breathable and sweat-wicking (i.e polyester or nylon) in combination with a bit of stretch from the likes of elastane or spandex. Together, these blended fabrics add comfort and a generous range of motion. There are also a number of styles to choose from including full-length, high-waisted and more.
Whether you're in the market for the best leggings to wear to work or, alternatively, the best workout leggings, you'll be able to find a lightweight option that meets your criteria in a range of prices (say hello to the best cheap yoga leggings, everyone!). To help inform your choices, I've done the research and outlined the best ones out there. Keep reading to sift through my picks, below, and prepare to be cool and comfortable throughout the year.
1The Best Lightweight Leggings Considering Sizing Options & Versatility
The Fashflex leggings from Amazon's own athletic apparel brand, Core 10, are surprisingly some of the most versatile, customizable high-waisted leggings on the market, warranting their higher price tag.
Why they're great: Made with a combination of Core 10's signature lightweight fabric, nylon for moisture-wicking capabilities, and spandex for a lot of stretch, these leggings feature tiny perforated holes on the calves for maximum breathability. What's more, they have reflective details at the ankle-length hem to keep you visible at night as well as a drawstring- and back-zipper-pocket-clad waistband for added customization. The best part? This pair comes in a wide variety of sizes (listed below).
What fans say: "I'm absolutely in love with these leggings. These are my second pair of Core 10 leggings and they just can't be beat. I wish they weren't so expensive but honestly, the quality is worth it."
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large, 1X - 3X (Regular, Short and Tall)
2Mid-Range Yoga Leggings With A Barely-There Feel That Reviewers Love
90 Degree's Power Flex yoga pants boast more than 6,400 reviews on Amazon, and considering their mid-range price, they're absolutely worth a try.
Why they're great: This affordable pair features a similar fabric makeup to the one above — nylon, polyester, and spandex — meaning they're equally moisture-wicking and quick to dry. And of course, they feel just as lightweight. They have a mid-rise waistband and full-length fit, and despite their "yoga" namesake, you can totally wear them around the house, too.
What fans say: "Since I'm a yogi, I want my leggings to stay up at all costs and wick away moisture. These leggings definitely do that. Don't get me started on the price. You are getting so much bang for your buck when it comes to the price."
- Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
3Budget-Friendly Leggings That Users Call An Affordable Alternative To LuLaRoe
With the lowest price tag on this list, it's no wonder users swear by VIV Collection's under-$15 leggings.
Why they're great: These budget-friendly leggings — which have more than 3,800 reviews on Amazon — are made with a lightweight polyester and spandex blend that offers a barely-there, smooth feel. They've got a wide, high-rise elastic waistband that adds even more comfort, and they're available in more than 40 different patterns and styles. In fact, many reviewers compared them to LuLaRoe leggings, dubbing them a cheaper alternative.
What fans say: "I was looking for an alternative to LuLaRoe. I decided to buy a pair of these and compare and I'm glad that I did — they're awesome. Just as soft and comfortable as my LuLaRoe leggings, but at half of the price."
- Available sizes: Junior Size (0 - 2), One Size (0 - 12), Plus Size (14 - 24)
