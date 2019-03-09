In any room without windows, choosing the right lighting is imperative. But, it's especially true with a bathroom. Not only is your bathroom a moisture-rich space (and moisture plus darkness equals bacteria), but whether you're shaving or flossing, you'll need light to see what you're doing. The best light bulbs for bathrooms with no windows, then, are bright, white bulbs that can illuminate your entire space.

When looking at the light bulb specs, one of the most important things you'll want to consider is lumens. The term lumens refers to the amount of brightness a bulb gives off — for reference an average light bulb gives off around 800 lumens. For a windowless bathroom look for a bulb with at least 2,000 lumens, so that it can produce enough light to compensate for the lack of natural lighting in your space.

You'll also want to opt for an LED bulb. Compared to standard, halogen, and CFL bulbs, LEDs are more energy-efficient and will last you longer. In fact, LED light bulbs can last you decades (literally!), are safer for the environment, and they'll save you money on your energy bill, as well.

And, if you know you'll be doing your makeup in your bathroom, look for a warm, white light bulb great for makeup application. These bulbs simulate daylight indoors, so your bathroom will feel less like a dungeon and more like a space you can comfortably spend time in.

But, enough with the specs. Here are the best light bulbs for bathrooms with no windows.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered LOHA LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this set of four LED light bulbs boast an impressive 2,500 lumens of light, but it's a great deal all things considered. For just $30, you'll get four bulbs that have an average lifespan of 30,000 hours. That's over three years of continuous use each. While these aren't dimmable, they'll project a bright, yet soft, white light that can fill any room without windows. And, they come with a one-year warranty in case you run into any issues. What fans say: "Good stuff. I installed 4 of these lightbulbs in my basement that has no windows and they made the room super bright, just like daylight."

2 The Runner Up SANSI LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $40 Amazon See On Amazon These light bulbs are a bit more expensive, and offer a bit less light than our overall best — you'll get a four pack of 2,000-lumens bulbs for just $40. But, they're still a great investment if you're looking to brighten up a dark bathroom and, according to the manufacturer, last a while. If you use these lights for three hours a day or less, they should last you for over 22 years without needing to be replaced and at the very least, this pack comes with a five-year warranty. Like most LED lights, these are made without ultraviolet or infrared light, and without the use of mercury or lead. That makes them safer to have in your home, and safer to dispose of without harming the environment. What fans say: "These Sansi bulbs give off a bright, white light. They're so bright I can see everything in my bathroom really, really clearly. They come on instantly and should last a really long time."